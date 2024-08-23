‘Capture Bonaire Photo Contest 2024 – This is the Feeling You Have Been Searching For’

Tourism Corporation Bonaire (TCB) proudly announces the launch of the Capture Bonaire Photo Contest 2024 ‘This is the Feeling You Have Been Searching For’. This year’s contest aims to capture the unique emotional experience that Bonaire offers to both its locals and international visitors.

Running from August 23rd to September 19th, 2024, the competition encourages participants to share photos that reflect the island’s breathtaking beauty and the emotions evoked by their experiences. Whether it’s the thrill of diving into Bonaire’s marine park or the serenity found along its pristine beaches, the contest celebrates the moments that make Bonaire unforgettable. The contest aims to highlight the diversity of emotions that Bonaire gives, whether it’s excitement, tranquility, or discovery. It’s a way to bring people closer to the magic of Bonaire through the lens of those who’ve experienced it already.

How to Participate

The contest invites all 18 and older participants to submit their photographs to the official website. Entries will be judged on creativity, composition, and the ability to evoke emotions that resonate with the island’s spirit. Submissions are welcome from both amateur and professional photographers.

Prizes and Winner Announcement

The competition will run for four weeks, with winners being announced on September 23, 2024. Prizes for the top three photographs include:

1st prize: Delfins Beach Resort: 2-night stay for max. 2 people

2nd prize: Pier Dos: $150 gift voucher

3rd prize: Mangrove Info Center: 2-hour kayaking for two in the Mangroves

Winning photos will also be featured across TCB’s official platforms and will be used in future marketing materials. For full contest rules, terms, and conditions, visit the website.