New Bonaire Sign Unveiled at Isidel Beach Park

Capture memories with the new Bonaire sign.

Recently, a new Bonaire sign was unveiled at Isidel Beach Park in collaboration between TCB and Bonaire Overheidsgebouwen (BOG). This initiative is part of Bonaire’s broader efforts to enhance the island’s branding and improve visitor experience.

The new Bonaire sign is a key element of Bonaire’s ongoing Branding Projects aimed at enhancing the island’s visual appeal and providing visitors with iconic spots to capture their memories. Positioned strategically at Isidel Beach Park, the Bonaire name sign offers an ideal location for visitors to take photos, promoting Bonaire’s brand across social media platforms and generating greater global awareness.

“This project is more than just an aesthetic addition to our island,” said Miles Mercera, the CEO of TCB. “It is a calculated move to invite our visitors to explore our island and encourage them to experience the beauty of Isidel Beach Park with its new Bonaire sign landmark. Since launching our new destination branding in 2022, we have worked closely with BOG to realize this project.”

The new sign is a welcome addition, especially for our cruise visitors, taxi drivers, and sightseeing operators who have often asked for a Bonaire sign to capture our visitors’ experience on the island. This initiative also fits well with our efforts to manage the crowds on the island, offering a designated spot for photo opportunities that will help distribute visitor presence more evenly across popular areas.

The collaboration between TCB and BOG exemplifies the island’s commitment to sustainable product development initiatives. Bonaire aims to diversify the visitor experience while preserving the charm and character of its popular areas.