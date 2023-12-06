Scuba Diving     Events     News    Cruise Ships
Bario Festival in Nort’i Saliña on Saturday, December 9th

Dec 6, 2023

Bario Festival on Bonaire

The final Bario Festival of 2023 is in Nort’i Saliña this Saturday.

Tourism Corporation Bonaire (TCB) and Fundashon Nawati are organizing the last Bario Festival in 2023, which will take place in the neighborhood of Nort’i Saliña. The event will take place on Saturday, December 9, 2023, in a great atmosphere from 5:00 PM to 12:00 AM.

What to expect

The program is full of music, and the stands are selling local dishes. The music groups Grupo Krioyo Kunuku Boyz, Gaitas los Cañonasos, and Equal Right and Justice will be present to add a musical flair to this evening. To give this evening an even more special touch, there will also be performances by a Maskarada group, DJ Toad, and much more.

The event takes place on the sports field at the Sentro di Bario Nort’i Saliña. Entrance is entirely free. TCB and Fundashon Nawati hereby invite all Bonaire residents and visitors to spend a pleasant afternoon and evening with us on Saturday, December 9th, at the last edition of the Bario Festival in the neighborhood of Nort’i Saliña.

 

(Source: TCB)

