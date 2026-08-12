Tips to Stay Safe During the Hottest Time of the Year

Bonaire’s Hottest Months Are Here: GGD Bonaire Shares Heat Safety Tips.

GGD Bonaire / Salubridat Públiko asks Bonaire’s residents and visitors to pay extra attention to their health during the hottest time of the year.

“Although it is warm on Bonaire year-round, we see higher temperatures particularly between August and October. Due to climate change, hot spells are occurring more frequently and lasting longer worldwide. This also requires attention to the health impacts of heat on Bonaire. By preparing well for the changing climate and looking out for one another, we can limit the effects of heat and keep Bonaire healthy,” states GGD Bonaire / Salubridat Públiko.

During the hottest time of the year, it is important to remain alert, especially regarding vulnerable people around you. Simple measures can prevent heat-related health issues. Possible health complaints include: fatigue, headache, dizziness, nausea, fainting, or loss of consciousness.

Protect yourself and others from the heat.

Protect your body from the sun. Seek shade whenever possible and protect yourself from direct sun exposure. Avoid the hottest times of day, between 11:00 AM to 3 PM.

Pay extra attention to babies and young children. They are more susceptible to the effects of heat.

Pay extra attention to the elderly and people with chronic conditions. Check on them regularly, especially if they live alone.

Keep your body cool. Seek ways to cool down and stay in a cool environment as much as possible.

Drink plenty of water frequently. Do not wait until you feel thirsty. Bonaire’s tap water is delicious and very safe to drink.

Avoid exercising in direct sunlight. Schedule physical activity for cooler times of the day whenever possible.

Are you feeling unwell due to the heat? Seek a cool place and drink water. If these measures do not help or if symptoms persist, please contact your GP.

The GGD Bonaire / Salubridat Públiko remains committed to prevention and raising health awareness regarding the heat. We inform residents about the risks associated with hot spells and work towards better community preparedness for the heat. Through this approach, and as part of efforts to adapt to the changing climate (climate adaptation), GGD Bonaire / Salubridat Públiko aims to foster greater awareness and preparedness, as well as prevent health problems during periods of high heat.