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Ellen Muller’s 2027 Bonaire Underwater Calendar is Available!

by | Aug 6, 2026 | Photography, Scuba Diving, Shopping

Ellen Muller's 2027 Underwater Calendar

Discover Bonaire’s Beauty in Ellen Muller’s 2027 Underwater Calendar.

Every summer, Ellen Muller’s stunning underwater calendar makes a splash. The 2027 Underwater Calendar is no exception. Featuring breathtaking images of Bonaire’s vibrant marine life, it is a must-have for ocean lovers, photography fans, and anyone enchanted by the island. It also makes a thoughtful Christmas gift or a treasured keepsake for long time collectors.

Mastering Underwater Photography.

Underwater photography is a craft that requires both precision and persistence. On Bonaire, Ellen Muller has mastered her art through years of dedication beneath Bonaire’s surface. Her stunning images of marine life showcase not only her technical skill but also her deep passion for the ocean. To protect the delicate ecosystems she photographs, Ellen often keeps the exact locations of her rare finds a secret, preserving its habitat from being overcrowded by people.

 

Get Your 2027 Underwater Bonaire Calendar Today!

If you’re visiting Bonaire in the near future, you can purchase Ellen Muller’s 2027 Calendar at Bruce Bowker’s Carib Inn and VIP Diving for $30 each, but there is only a limited quantity on the island. You can also order them online for U.S. delivery by emailing EllensBonaireCalendars@yahoo.com.

For more details, click the button below.

Ellen Muller's 2027 Underwater Calendar
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Tanya Deen has been living in Bonaire since December 2016. She is a PADI Master Scuba Diver Instructor and enjoys underwater and bird photography. Tanya is the Editor-in-Chief of the Bonaire Insider tourism news blog.
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