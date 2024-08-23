The Cadushy Distillery supports Fundashon Alzheimer Bonaire with fifth donation in celebration of 15th Anniversary.

Yesterday, a delegation of the board of Fundashon Alzheimer Bonaire visited The Cadushy Distillery to receive the fifth donation of $1,500. This donation is part of the celebration of the distillery’s 15th anniversary and is intended to support the foundation in their important work for individuals with dementia, Alzheimer’s, and their families.

A Commitment to Support and Care

Eric Gietman: “We are proud that The Cadushy Distillery can contribute to Fundashon Alzheimer Bonaire, an organization tirelessly dedicated to those affected by Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia. At Cadushy, we strongly believe in the power of community and responsibility. With this contribution, we aim not only to provide direct assistance but also to highlight the need for ongoing support and care for this vulnerable group.”

Impact of the Donation

The donation from The Cadushy Distillery will specifically support the implementation of the DEDICATED ABC-eilanden project, which was launched in 2023. This project focuses on improving care for individuals with dementia through comprehensive training for caregivers and the development of educational resources. This contribution will help advance the implementation of the DEDICATED method, leading to enhanced care and increased expertise among caregivers.

Cadushy of Bonaire Anniversary Bottle

In celebration of the 15th anniversary, The Cadushy Distillery has released a special limited-edition anniversary bottle. All the proceeds from the sale of these bottles are used to support various charitable causes, including Fundashon Alzheimer Bonaire. This is one of many initiatives by the distillery to give back to the Bonaire community.