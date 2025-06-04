KPCN Warns of Suspicious Flyer with QR Code

The Cybercrime Team Warns of a Suspicious Flyer on Bonaire.

The Dutch Caribbean Police Force warns the population of Bonaire of a suspicious flyer currently circulating on the island. The flyer contains the title “Security Survey” and a QR code, as seen in the image.

Do not scan the QR code

The origin of the flyer is currently unknown. It cannot be ruled out that scanning the QR code can lead to the download of malware or other malicious software. It is also possible that the code is used to collect personal data or to prepare criminal activities.

Have you already scanned the QR code?

Then look out for the following signs:

Unknown apps that suddenly appear on your phone

Pop-ups or advertisements that you didn’t get before

A noticeably slower phone

Unusual battery or data usage

Websites or apps that open automatically

Notifications of login attempts to your accounts

Changes to settings or passwords without your permission

What can you do if you notice these signs?

Temporarily put your device on airplane mode

Install a reliable antivirus app

Remove the unknown app

Change the passwords of important accounts

Contact an IT specialist or report to the police

Report suspicious situations directly to the police

Do you have information about its origin? Then contact the Caribbean Netherlands Police Force via telephone number 715-8000. If the flyer appears to come from a legitimate source, we urgently request the responsible party to report to the authorities. Stay alert and share this message with your environment. Together, we ensure a safe community.