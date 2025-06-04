Scuba Diving     Events     News    Cruise Ships
  1. Home
    2.  » 
  2. Local News
    3.  » KPCN Warns of Suspicious Flyer with QR Code

KPCN Warns of Suspicious Flyer with QR Code

by | Jun 4, 2025 | Local News

Beware of the Cyber Security Flyer

The Cybercrime Team Warns of a Suspicious Flyer on Bonaire.

The Dutch Caribbean Police Force warns the population of Bonaire of a suspicious flyer currently circulating on the island. The flyer contains the title “Security Survey” and a QR code, as seen in the image.

Do not scan the QR code

The origin of the flyer is currently unknown. It cannot be ruled out that scanning the QR code can lead to the download of malware or other malicious software. It is also possible that the code is used to collect personal data or to prepare criminal activities.

Have you already scanned the QR code?

Then look out for the following signs:

  • Unknown apps that suddenly appear on your phone
  • Pop-ups or advertisements that you didn’t get before
  • A noticeably slower phone
  • Unusual battery or data usage
  • Websites or apps that open automatically
  • Notifications of login attempts to your accounts
  • Changes to settings or passwords without your permission

What can you do if you notice these signs?

  • Temporarily put your device on airplane mode
  • Install a reliable antivirus app
  • Remove the unknown app
  • Change the passwords of important accounts
  • Contact an IT specialist or report to the police

Report suspicious situations directly to the police

Do you have information about its origin? Then contact the Caribbean Netherlands Police Force via telephone number 715-8000. If the flyer appears to come from a legitimate source, we urgently request the responsible party to report to the authorities. Stay alert and share this message with your environment. Together, we ensure a safe community.

Subscribe to the Bonaire Insider

Thank you for supporting InfoBonaire advertisers!

The Cadushy Distillery
Bespoke Journeys

Related Posts

Robot Boat Survey by STINAPA

A Robot Boat Survey is currently taking place. STINAPA just announced that a robot boat survey, by Florida State University, is currently taking place along the coast of the Bonaire National Marine Park until June 10, 2025. This robot boat survey is part of an ongoing...

Bonaire Takes Action Against Use of Fatbikes

Bonaire Triangle Takes Action Against the Dangerous Use of Fatbikes. The use of fatbikes and electric scooters has increased significantly on Bonaire. Although these vehicles are popular among residents and tourists, their use also regularly leads to unsafe traffic...

First Round of Climate Table Talks with Stakeholders

Bonaire Takes First Step Toward Climate Plan During Table Talks. The first round of climate table talks on Bonaire has been successfully completed. Throughout March and April, more than twenty engaged stakeholders worked together intensively to discuss the impacts of...

Tanya Deen has been living in Bonaire since December 2016. She is a PADI Master Scuba Diver Instructor and enjoys underwater and bird photography. Tanya is the Editor-in-Chief of the Bonaire Insider tourism news blog.
InfoBonaire
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.