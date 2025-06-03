Robot Boat Survey by STINAPA

A Robot Boat Survey is currently taking place.

STINAPA just announced that a robot boat survey, by Florida State University, is currently taking place along the coast of the Bonaire National Marine Park until June 10, 2025.

This robot boat survey is part of an ongoing project (2023 – 2028) to monitor the distribution and recovery of A. cervicornis (Staghorn Coral), including the work with Reef Renewal to monitor their coral restoration sites. The work is being done under permit RWS-2023/23699. The survey will take place at the following dive sites:

Margate Bay

Salt City

Angel City

Tori’s Reef

Pink Beach

Salt Pier

Punt Vierkant

Jeff Davis

Additional survey routes

In addition to these dive site surveys, they are also planning on doing two survey routes from Angel City down to Red Slave. Reef Renewal is scheduled to begin coral outplanting later this year, so they also intend to survey a new site located south of Angel City.