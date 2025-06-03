Scuba Diving     Events     News    Cruise Ships
Robot Boat Survey by STINAPA

by | Jun 3, 2025 | Coral Restoration, Local News, Nature, Scuba Diving

Robot Boat Survey 2025

A Robot Boat Survey is currently taking place.

STINAPA just announced that a robot boat survey, by Florida State University, is currently taking place along the coast of the Bonaire National Marine Park until June 10, 2025.

This robot boat survey is part of an ongoing project (2023 – 2028) to monitor the distribution and recovery of A. cervicornis (Staghorn Coral), including the work with Reef Renewal to monitor their coral restoration sites. The work is being done under permit RWS-2023/23699. The survey will take place at the following dive sites:

  • Margate Bay
  • Salt City
  • Angel City
  • Tori’s Reef
  • Pink Beach
  • Salt Pier
  • Punt Vierkant
  • Jeff Davis

Additional survey routes

In addition to these dive site surveys, they are also planning on doing two survey routes from Angel City down to Red Slave. Reef Renewal is scheduled to begin coral outplanting later this year, so they also intend to survey a new site located south of Angel City.

Tanya Deen has been living in Bonaire since December 2016. She is a PADI Master Scuba Diver Instructor and enjoys underwater and bird photography. Tanya is the Editor-in-Chief of the Bonaire Insider tourism news blog.
InfoBonaire
