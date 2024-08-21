Regatta Bonaire 2024: Week-Long Festivities with Expanded Lineup

Expanded lineup during Regatta Bonaire 2024.

On July 5th, Tourism Corporation Bonaire (TCB) announced the first entertainment lineup for Regatta Bonaire 2024, which included Icons, Dj Krokz, Mc Chris Strick from Curaçao and Tsunami from Aruba, and local bands such as Luis Moka i Palu Grandi, Payola, Fenty, JC & Friends, FMK, Ritmiko Timon, Foyan Boys, and ESO.

Headlining the second wave of announcements is Bonaire’s own Semii Marten, a dynamic artist known for her incredible energy, talent, and charisma. By day, Semii lights up the airwaves as a radio personality on BreezyFM, and by night, she captivates audiences with electrifying performances at various venues across the island. Despite her busy schedule, she balances her artistic career with ongoing studies. Her hit songs, including “Perdi”, “Pida Koi Bon” featuring Dongo, “Baila Kubo” produced by Url Isenia & Dandan, and “Kla Kune” featuring Jaido, have earned her widespread acclaim. Her latest release, “Poko Poko” featuring Qshans, has quickly become a fan favorite, highlighting her versatility and deep passion for music and dance.

Joining the Regatta lineup is Tsean, a celebrated artist from the Netherlands born in Curaçao, currently making waves with his ‘Playground Tour’, a tour like no other. An artist known for setting trends in the Ritmo Kombina scene – a fusion of Afro-Caribbean and Latin music. Having performed in cultural bands in Curaçao as a little boy, Bonaire’s Regatta was definitely a stop. One of his favorite trips as a kid. And now he’s back to take over the stage as the top Ritmo Kombina artist with live performances of not only his but our favorite hits too, such as: ‘Kurashi’, ‘Nos No Por Ninga’, ‘Pega’, 'Sirkunstansia’, ‘Sorry’, ‘Seña’ & ‘Dimi So’.

DJ Osocity from the United States will also make his Bonaire debut at Regatta 2024. A globally recognized DJ and music producer, Osocity is renowned for his electrifying performances and diverse musical style. With nearly 3 million followers on YouTube, he has captivated audiences worldwide, performing in destinations like Saba, England, Belize, Paris, Dubai, Canada, Switzerland, and Suriname.

Spaces available for food trucks and stands

TCB would also like to remind those interested in participating in the Regatta with their food trucks or stands that there are still spaces available. Visit the Regatta website to sign up. Preparations for the water activities are well underway, with registration already open via the website.

Don’t miss out—pre-order your Regatta t-shirts now via the website. For the latest updates, registration details, event schedules, t-shirt and merchandise orders, and more visit www.regattabonaire.com.