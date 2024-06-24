The Cadushy Distillery Donates to STINAPA’s Reforestation Efforts

The second Cadushy Distillery Community Grant supports the Klein Bonaire Reforestation Project.

The Cadushy Distillery is pleased to announce that STINAPA and Elsmarie Beukenboom have been awarded the second grant of $1,500 for their reforestation project on Klein Bonaire. STINAPA, in collaboration with environmental advocate Elsmarie Beukenboom, is dedicated to preserving and restoring Klein Bonaire’s natural beauty.

This project aims to enhance the island’s ecosystem through strategic reforestation efforts. The grant will significantly support the reforestation project, which involves planting native trees and shrubs to restore natural habitats and improve biodiversity. This initiative is crucial for maintaining the ecological balance and supporting local wildlife. The project also aims to educate the community about the importance of environmental conservation and sustainable practices.

Eric, Jolande, and Rianne Gietman were among the first sponsors and volunteers of Elsmarie Beukenboom’s reforestation project. Their early involvement underscores their ongoing commitment to sustainability and community development.

Eric Gietman, founder of The Cadushy Distillery, expressed, “Supporting STINAPA and Elsmarie Beukenboom’s reforestation project aligns with our commitment to sustainability and environmental stewardship. We are proud to continue our support for Klein Bonaire and to foster a greener future for our community.”

Follow the journey as The Cadushy Distillery supports impactful projects across Bonaire. Updates on all grant recipients and their initiatives will be shared, showcasing the collective effort to enhance our community.