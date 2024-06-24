Scuba Diving     Events     News    Cruise Ships
  1. Home
    2.  » 
  2. Community Service
    3.  » The Cadushy Distillery Donates to STINAPA’s Reforestation Efforts

The Cadushy Distillery Donates to STINAPA’s Reforestation Efforts

by | Jun 24, 2024 | Community Service, Local News

Cadushy Distillery donates to STINAPA's Reforestation Efforts

The second Cadushy Distillery Community Grant supports the Klein Bonaire Reforestation Project.

The Cadushy Distillery is pleased to announce that STINAPA and Elsmarie Beukenboom have been awarded the second grant of $1,500 for their reforestation project on Klein Bonaire. STINAPA, in collaboration with environmental advocate Elsmarie Beukenboom, is dedicated to preserving and restoring Klein Bonaire’s natural beauty.

This project aims to enhance the island’s ecosystem through strategic reforestation efforts. The grant will significantly support the reforestation project, which involves planting native trees and shrubs to restore natural habitats and improve biodiversity. This initiative is crucial for maintaining the ecological balance and supporting local wildlife. The project also aims to educate the community about the importance of environmental conservation and sustainable practices.

Eric, Jolande, and Rianne Gietman were among the first sponsors and volunteers of Elsmarie Beukenboom’s reforestation project. Their early involvement underscores their ongoing commitment to sustainability and community development.

Eric Gietman, founder of The Cadushy Distillery, expressed, “Supporting STINAPA and Elsmarie Beukenboom’s reforestation project aligns with our commitment to sustainability and environmental stewardship. We are proud to continue our support for Klein Bonaire and to foster a greener future for our community.”

Follow the journey as The Cadushy Distillery supports impactful projects across Bonaire. Updates on all grant recipients and their initiatives will be shared, showcasing the collective effort to enhance our community.

Subscribe to the Bonaire Insider

Thank you for supporting InfoBonaire advertisers!

Senses Boutique Hotel & Apartments Bonaire
Bespoke Journeys
Betta Grasse
Bonaire Real Estate Group
The Cadushy Distillery
MoltenWolf Glass

Related Posts

La Fama Receives Cadushy Distillery Community Grant

The Cadushy Distillery Community Grant make a local impact. The Cadushy Distillery is delighted to announce that La Fama is the first recipient of its community grant initiative, receiving $1,500 to support their valuable work. La Fama is a passionate football...

Celebrate International Plastic Free Day

Take a Stand Against Plastic Waste on International Plastic-Free Day. May 25th marks International Plastic Free Day, an annual reminder to raise awareness about the environmental impacts of plastic waste. The implementation of various plastic bans helps our island and...

Animal Welfare Working Group Launched

A new working group focuses on the welfare of animals. The Public Body of Bonaire (OLB) has a new working group focused on the welfare of animals on the island. The creation of the Animal Welfare Working Group is a continuation of the previous Dog Welfare Working...

Tanya Deen has been living in Bonaire since December 2016. She is a PADI Master Scuba Diver Instructor and enjoys underwater and bird photography. Tanya is the Editor-in-Chief of the Bonaire Insider tourism news blog.
error: Sorry, content is protected under copyright.