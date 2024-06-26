Scuba Diving     Events     News    Cruise Ships
  1. Home
    2.  » 
  2. Activities
    3.  » Celebrate the Tradition of San Juan and San Pedro at Nos Zjilea Saturday

Celebrate the Tradition of San Juan and San Pedro at Nos Zjilea Saturday

by | Jun 26, 2024 | Activities, Culture, Events

Celebrate San Juan and San Pedro at Nos Zjilea

Let the fire of San Juan and San Pedro purify your soul.

The San Juan and San Pedro festivals are celebrated on June 24th and 29th, respectively. On these dates, everyone named Juan or Pedro, or with names derived from them, such as Juanita, Johana, Wancho, John, Pedro, Peter, or Petra, receives visits at home. There is always someone who walks ahead to inform the homeowner that the group of musicians is on their way. The musicians, who use string instruments such as the cuatro or guitar, lead the group. Upon arrival, the homeowner offers them bread, sweets, coffee, and rum. Finally, there is the jumping over the bonfire, which takes place to purify the soul.

What to expect

This Saturday, June 29th, will be the next edition of the cultural event ‘Nos Zjilea’ at the Cultural Park Mangazina di Rei with the theme “Let the fire of San Juan and Pedro purify your soul.” The event will start at 10 AM with the podcast ‘Butishi’, which will discuss different topics related to this Nos Zjilea. The podcast will also be broadcast through Facebook, YouTube, Radio Voz di Boneiru 94.7 FM, and MiTV Telbo Channel 74 VdB TV.

The tradition of celebrating San Juan and San Pedro has been ongoing for decades. Someone deeply involved in this tradition is Mr. Freddy St Jago. Freddy will explain what homeowners prepare for these celebrations and how the serenades are conducted. Mr. Wesley “Wewe” Sintjago will explain the importance of this tradition for our cultural heritage and why it must be preserved. He will also talk about the meaning of various songs we hear during this season, such as “Buchi Marti,” “Madua Ban Kas,” “Dina Baro,” and many others. Come listen to the beautiful stories behind these songs.

One of the people who receives visits every year during the Juan and Pedro period is Mr. Juan “Nochi” Coffie. He will share his experience with jumping over the fire during the celebration at his house. If you come to jump over the fire at Mangazina di Rei, make sure you don’t get burned!

Papiamentu is sweet, but sometimes when you don’t know a word in Papiamentu, you mix it with Dutch or English. To stimulate pure Papiamentu, Mangazina di Rei, along with Akademia Papiamentu will hold the “#retapapiamentu” contest once again. Participate and help us elevate our sweet Papiamentu.

Don’t miss the cultural market with its fresh local products such as local natural juices, herbal teas, delicacies, and art. The kitchen opens at 10 AM with a wide variety of soups, various local Creole dishes, and a delicious grill. All this in a cozy atmosphere with “LIVE” performances by the new band “Tio” and “Ritmiko Timon.” The folkloric dance couple “Duo Mirasol” will also be present.

Experience ‘Nos Zjilea,’ the monthly cultural event of Bonaire, this month on Saturday, June 29th, from 10 AM to 3 PM at Cultural Park Mangazina di Rei. It doesn’t get more local than this. The entrance is free. Keep up to date by visiting our Calendar of Events page.

(Source: Mangazina di Rei)

Subscribe to the Bonaire Insider

Thank you for supporting InfoBonaire advertisers!

Senses Boutique Hotel & Apartments Bonaire
Bespoke Journeys
Betta Grasse
Bonaire Real Estate Group
The Cadushy Distillery
MoltenWolf Glass

Related Posts

MoltenWolf Glass 2024 Summer Workshops!

Sign up for the 2024 summer workshops at MoltenWolf Glass. MoltenWolf Glass is currently offering summer workshops to create your own glass artwork. No experience is necessary, and all materials and equipment will be provided. There is a maximum capacity of 8...

Bonaire’s Annual Yoga & Wellness Week 2024

Bonaire is getting ready to celebrate International Yoga Day. Tourism Corporation Bonaire (TCB) is pleased to announce that industry partners have teamed up to offer locals and visitors a week-long and beyond program during the Bonaire Yoga & Wellness Week from...

ReeFiesta 2024: Restoring Hope for Our Reefs

Celebrate World Reef Awareness Day at ReeFiesta 2024! Reef Renewal Foundation Bonaire (RRFB) is hosting its annual ReeFiesta on Saturday, June 1st. Marking the start of World Oceans Month, World Reef Awareness Day is a chance to recognize the importance of healthy...

Tanya Deen has been living in Bonaire since December 2016. She is a PADI Master Scuba Diver Instructor and enjoys underwater and bird photography. Tanya is the Editor-in-Chief of the Bonaire Insider tourism news blog.
error: Sorry, content is protected under copyright.