Camping Rules on Bonaire During the Easter Holiday

Camping on Bonaire is only permitted from April 13 to 23, 2025.

The Public Entity Bonaire (OLB) announces that camping at public locations is only permitted between April 13 and April 23, 2025. After April 23, all camping locations must be completely cleared.

Registration is required at Selibon

Every camper must register in advance at Selibon at Kaya Industria 20. Camping is not permitted without registration. A valid ID is required during registration, and a contact person from the camping group must sign the guidelines.

Separating waste required

Campers are required to separate their waste into five categories:

Charcoal

Plastic

Glass

Cans

Residual waste

Selibon provides daily waste collection at designated locations. Each camping site must be left clean afterwards.

Rules for temporary structures

Temporary structures may be placed as long as they are safe and do not damage the environment. Building on or against existing beach structures is prohibited.

Prohibited and permitted locations

Camping is prohibited on Klein Bonaire and in protected areas such as Sorobon (Ramsar area). Camping on other beaches is permitted as long as the rules are observed.

Noise and sleep

Music must be muted between 00:00 and 06:00. Playing music is completely prohibited on Sorobon.

Environmental rules and behavior

Always use a fire pit or grill – charcoal is not allowed directly on the sand.

Do not prune or cut plants.

No dogs on prohibited beaches.

No vehicles on the beach.

Swimming fishing, catching parrot fish, conchs, and lobsters are prohibited during this period.

Respect tourists and other beach users.

Strict enforcement

A special task force consisting of OLB, KPCN, STINAPA and SELIBON monitors compliance. Violations may result in fines or removal from the site. Unregistered campers run the same risk. Together, for a safe and clean holiday season, The OLB calls on all campers to adhere to the rules. Only then can we enjoy a pleasant, safe, and environmentally friendly camping season together.