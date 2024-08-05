Taste of Bonaire Summer Edition is August 10, 2024

The second Taste of Bonaire Summer edition is this Saturday!

Tourism Corporation Bonaire (TCB) is organizing its second Taste of Bonaire of 2024 in collaboration with Curoil. The event will take place on Saturday, August 10, 2024, in Wilhelmina Park from 6 PM to 10 PM in a great atmosphere with the theme ‘Summer’.

What to Expect

The program is packed with music presented by talented musicians, and various stands will be selling both local and international dishes. The krioyo music groups Rítmiko Timon and Grupo ESO will add music to the evening together with DJ Kiart. For extra atmosphere during the Taste of Bonaire, there will also be a performance by the new brass band Bonè Excited Brass.

We would like to invite all Bonaire residents and visitors to spend a pleasant evening with us on Saturday, August 10, 2024, at the second Taste of Bonaire for this year, with the theme ‘Summer’ in Wilhelmina Park. Check out InfoBonaire’s Calendar of Events page to stay updated on all events throughout the year.