Sailing Pioneers Lead the Regatta Bonaire 2024

Expert Trio Steering Regatta Bonaire 2024 to New Heights

The Regatta Bonaire 2024 is set to be a spectacular event, thanks to the efforts of three renowned individuals from the sailing world who are organizing and coordinating most aspects of the sailing segment of the Regatta.

According to Miles Mercera, CEO of Tourism Corporation Bonaire (TCB): “Ruben Petrisie, Claudio Alessandrello, and Anastazja Lewandowska bring a wealth of experience, expertise, and passion to this year’s regatta, promising an unforgettable experience for participants and spectators alike.”

Ruben Petrisie: Windsurfing Legend from Bonaire

Hailing from the island of Bonaire, Ruben Petrisie is a former professional windsurfer who has made waves on the PWA World Tour and the European Freestyle Pro Tour. With a career that spans freestyle, wave, and slalom disciplines, Ruben has represented Bonaire on the global stage, earning sponsorships from top brands in the windsurfing industry. His involvement with the International Windsurfing Association (IWA) has been pivotal, particularly in setting up youth competition platforms, events, and races. As the IFCA Class President since 2018, Ruben has driven significant changes and secured major championships worldwide. Balancing his windsurfing duties with a career as a software developer for government enterprises. Ruben’s multifaceted expertise will be invaluable in orchestrating the Regatta Bonaire 2024.

Claudio Alessandrello: The Race Officer Extraordinaire

Claudio Alessandrello, a World Sailing International Race Officer since 2004, brings a rich history of managing top-tier sailing events. His impressive resume includes being the Principal Race Officer for prestigious competitions such as the African Games, RS Worlds, and IQ Foil Europeans. Claudio’s expertise extends to various classes, from PKRA World Cup Slalom to the Kitefoil World Series and World Cup Wingfoil. As a race director and elimination ladders specialist, he has overseen numerous kiteboarding and wingfoil races. Claudio’s meticulous planning and execution skills are set to ensure smooth and competitive races at the Regatta Bonaire.

Anastazja Lewandowska: The International Judge

Polish World Sailing International Judge Anastazja Lewandowska has held her status since 2016 and has judged countless continental and world championships, including serving on the International Jury for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games and as a Digital International Official at Tokyo 2020. Anastazja’s judging career follows a successful international sailing stint in the Optimist, ILCA, and 470 classes. An avid mountaineer and snowboarder, she splits her time between the French Alps and waters around the world. Anastazja’s keen eye for detail and fair play will be crucial in ensuring the integrity and excitement of the Regatta Bonaire.

“TCB is proud to have these three distinguished professionals. With their unparalleled expertise and dedication, they are poised to elevate the Regatta Bonaire to new heights. The Regatta, celebrated for its vibrant competitions and community spirit, will benefit immensely from their leadership, ensuring an event that honors the legacy and future of sailing,” according to Miles Mercera.

Stay tuned for more information about Regatta Bonaire on the Calendar of Events page.