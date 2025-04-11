RRFB Brings Together Caribbean Partners for Coral Restoration Workshop

Strengthening Coral Restoration: RRFB Gathers Caribbean Experts

Reef Renewal Bonaire (RRFB) recently hosted a week-long coral restoration workshop, bringing together restoration practitioners from across the Dutch Caribbean. Teams from Reef Renewal Curaçao, Saba Conservation Foundation, and ScubbleBubbles Foundation (Aruba) joined RRFB in Bonaire for a packed week of hands-on training, presentations, and cross-island collaboration.

Each day featured formal presentations and field-based sessions focused on a variety of techniques, including coral micro-fragmentation, fire coral propagation, photogrammetry, and education. Participants shared lessons learned from restoration efforts on their islands, explored new ideas, and worked side-by-side on RRFB’s active restoration sites.

“Coral restoration is constantly evolving, and it’s essential that we evolve with it. By bringing together teams from across the region, we’re not only sharing knowledge—we’re strengthening each other’s capacity to respond to the challenges our reefs are facing.” – Ernst Noyons, RRFB Chief Operating Officer

Long Term Vision

This workshop marks a key step in RRFB’s long-term vision to foster greater collaboration across the Caribbean. By connecting teams with shared goals and challenges, RRFB is working to build a more unified approach to reef restoration—one that leverages local expertise while responding to shared environmental threats, such as coral bleaching and disease.

RRFB plans to continue growing their regional network through future workshops, field exchanges, and joint research initiatives. By strengthening partnerships across islands, RRFB hopes to accelerate the efficacy and collective impact of coral restoration throughout the Caribbean.