Scuba Diving     Events     News    Cruise Ships
  1. Home
    2.  » 
  2. Coral Restoration
    3.  » RRFB Brings Together Caribbean Partners for Coral Restoration Workshop

RRFB Brings Together Caribbean Partners for Coral Restoration Workshop

by | Apr 11, 2025 | Coral Restoration, Scuba Diving

Coral Restoration Workshop with Reef Renewal Bonaire.

Strengthening Coral Restoration: RRFB Gathers Caribbean Experts

 Reef Renewal Bonaire (RRFB) recently hosted a week-long coral restoration workshop, bringing together restoration practitioners from across the Dutch Caribbean. Teams from Reef Renewal Curaçao, Saba Conservation Foundation, and ScubbleBubbles Foundation (Aruba) joined RRFB in Bonaire for a packed week of hands-on training, presentations, and cross-island collaboration.

Each day featured formal presentations and field-based sessions focused on a variety of techniques, including coral micro-fragmentation, fire coral propagation, photogrammetry, and education. Participants shared lessons learned from restoration efforts on their islands, explored new ideas, and worked side-by-side on RRFB’s active restoration sites.

“Coral restoration is constantly evolving, and it’s essential that we evolve with it. By bringing together teams from across the region, we’re not only sharing knowledge—we’re strengthening each other’s capacity to respond to the challenges our reefs are facing.” – Ernst Noyons, RRFB Chief Operating Officer

Long Term Vision

This workshop marks a key step in RRFB’s long-term vision to foster greater collaboration across the Caribbean. By connecting teams with shared goals and challenges, RRFB is working to build a more unified approach to reef restoration—one that leverages local expertise while responding to shared environmental threats, such as coral bleaching and disease.

RRFB plans to continue growing their regional network through future workshops, field exchanges, and joint research initiatives. By strengthening partnerships across islands, RRFB hopes to accelerate the efficacy and collective impact of coral restoration throughout the Caribbean.

Subscribe to the Bonaire Insider

Thank you for supporting InfoBonaire advertisers!

The Cadushy Distillery
Bespoke Journeys

Related Posts

Bonaire’s Tourism Update for 2024

Bonaire Achieved Record-Breaking Tourism Numbers in 2024 Bonaire welcomed a remarkable 182,181 stay-over visitors in 2024, surpassing previous tourism records set in 2023 (169,706 visitors), 2022 (169,200 visitors), and 2019 (157,000 visitors). This new milestone...

Tanya Deen has been living in Bonaire since December 2016. She is a PADI Master Scuba Diver Instructor and enjoys underwater and bird photography. Tanya is the Editor-in-Chief of the Bonaire Insider tourism news blog.
InfoBonaire
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.