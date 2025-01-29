Ride for the Roses has a New Five-Year Agreement

A New Five-Year Cooperation Agreement with Ride for the Roses.

In a joint step towards further strengthening the local community and promoting cancer awareness, Bonaire Government Buildings N.V. (BOG) and Stichting Ride for the Roses Bonaire (Stichting RFTR) recently signed a cooperation agreement. This agreement provides for the provision of the facilities of Isidel Beach Park for the next five years for the organization of the annual fundraising activities of Stichting RFTR.

The facilities of Isidel Beach Park will serve as the main location for the events that Stichting RFTR organizes in support of the fight against cancer from February 2025. The park offers all the necessary facilities for the safe and effective execution of events, both on land and in the water. The partnership agreement means that Isidel Beach Park will be the centre of the annual ‘Ride for the Roses’ events for the next five years, which, in addition to raising funds for cancer research and support, also aim to break down prejudice, provide cancer education and alleviate the problems of cancer patients.

Isidel Beach Park – the ideal location

“We are extremely proud of this partnership and to be able to contribute to this wonderful initiative,” said Adely Susana-Jansen, Director of BOG. ​​“This agreement provides the foundation with the space and resources to continue and expand their important work. Isidel Beach Park is the ideal location for these events, with the right facilities and a perfect location on the coast.”

Jursi Marshall, Chair of Stichting RFTR, added: “The very first Ride, Swim and Walk for the Roses took place here in April 2016 and since then it has been considered the ideal location for our event. Thanks to the valuable support of BOG, we can further strengthen our fundraising activities and expand our long-term partnership. We are grateful for the contributions of all organizations that support us in any way and we invite everyone to join the Ride, Swim and Walk for the Roses on Sunday, February 2nd at Isidel Beach Park! Tickets and T-shirts are available on Thursday and Friday from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM and on Saturday from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM at the office of our main sponsor. Together we are committed to the fight against cancer!”

About BOG and RFTR

BOG is an important player in the development and management of real estate on Bonaire and has positioned itself in this partnership as an important facilitator for social initiatives. The RFTR Foundation organizes various events annually to raise funds for the fight against cancer. The foundation focuses on providing information, support and funding cancer research, and is committed to better understanding and alleviating the problems of cancer patients.

Register in Advance!

Have you registered for Ride of the Roses 2025 for this upcoming Sunday yet? Register here to help fight cancer: https://www.ridefortheroses.org/