Celebrate the Fourth Annual World Wetlands Day Event!

World Wetlands Day is Just Around the Corner!

Join us on Sunday, February 2nd, from 6 PM to 9 PM, at Wilhelmina Park for the fourth annual World Wetlands Day Event! This free, family-friendly event promises fun, learning, and community spirit as we come together to appreciate the incredible wetlands that make Bonaire special.

Explore Nature and Culture

The event will feature stalls from various nature and social groups, showcasing Bonaire’s rich biodiversity and heritage. Whether you’re passionate about conservation, eager to learn about Bonaire’s wetlands, or just looking for a fun evening, there’s something for everyone! On the big screen, there will be beautiful and informative imagery.

Activities for All Ages

Creative Story time : In collaboration with the Public Library, stories about our very own wetlands will be made available for local children to help illustrate. A selection of the most creative drawings will be published.

Interactive Quiz : Test your knowledge of wetlands and win amazing prizes (like : Test your knowledge of wetlands and win amazing prizes (like snorkel and kayaking tours, landsailing vouchers and gear from all your favorite nature groups)!

Free Food and Entertainment: Enjoy delicious treats while experiencing local music and performances.

This annual event is your chance to connect with the community, celebrate Bonaire’s wetlands, and learn more about the vital role they play on Bonaire, for the livelihood of its resident, the nature history and culture

Why World Wetlands Day?

World Wetlands Day highlights the importance of wetlands for people and the planet. Wetlands provide critical habitats, support biodiversity, and help combat climate change. This year’s theme is a call to action to cherish and protect these essential ecosystems.

Don’t miss out on the fourth annual World Wetlands Day Event! Bring your friends and family to Wilhelmina Park on February 2nd and be part of the fun.