Scuba Diving     Events     News    Cruise Ships
  1. Home
    2.  » 
  2. Culture
    3.  » Celebrate the Fourth Annual World Wetlands Day Event!

Celebrate the Fourth Annual World Wetlands Day Event!

by | Jan 24, 2025 | Culture, Events, History, Landsailing, Local News, Nature

World Wetlands Day

World Wetlands Day is Just Around the Corner!

Join us on Sunday, February 2nd, from 6 PM to 9 PM, at Wilhelmina Park for the fourth annual World Wetlands Day Event! This free, family-friendly event promises fun, learning, and community spirit as we come together to appreciate the incredible wetlands that make Bonaire special.
 

Explore Nature and Culture

The event will feature stalls from various nature and social groups, showcasing Bonaire’s rich biodiversity and heritage. Whether you’re passionate about conservation, eager to learn about Bonaire’s wetlands, or just looking for a fun evening, there’s something for everyone! On the big screen, there will be beautiful and informative imagery.
 

Activities for All Ages

  • Creative Story time: In collaboration with the Public Library, stories about our very own wetlands will be made available for local children to help illustrate.  A selection of the most creative drawings will be published.
     
  • Interactive Quiz: Test your knowledge of wetlands and win amazing prizes (like snorkel and kayaking tours, landsailing vouchers and gear from all your favorite nature groups)!
     
  • Free Food and Entertainment: Enjoy delicious treats while experiencing local music and performances.
This annual event is your chance to connect with the community, celebrate Bonaire’s wetlands, and learn more about the vital role they play on Bonaire, for the livelihood of its resident, the nature, history and culture.
 

Why World Wetlands Day?

World Wetlands Day highlights the importance of wetlands for people and the planet. Wetlands provide critical habitats, support biodiversity, and help combat climate change. This year’s theme is a call to action to cherish and protect these essential ecosystems.
 
Don’t miss out on the fourth annual World Wetlands Day Event! Bring your friends and family to Wilhelmina Park on February 2nd and be part of the fun.
 
Subscribe to the Bonaire Insider

Thank you for supporting InfoBonaire advertisers!

Bespoke Journeys
Betta Grasse
The Cadushy Distillery
MoltenWolf Glass

Related Posts

Bonaire Housing Ordinance Rules

Bonaire Housing Ordinance: Useful and a Necessity! The Housing Ordinance start-up note was presented on November 28, 2024, in the Island Council during the Standing Committee on Spatial Planning & Development. With this start-up note, the Executive Council wants...

Bonaire’s Tourism Update for 2024

Bonaire Achieved Record-Breaking Tourism Numbers in 2024 Bonaire welcomed a remarkable 182,181 stay-over visitors in 2024, surpassing previous tourism records set in 2023 (169,706 visitors), 2022 (169,200 visitors), and 2019 (157,000 visitors). This new milestone...

Confirmed Dengue Cases on Bonaire

Confirmed cases of Dengue on the island. The number of dengue cases on Bonaire has increased in recent weeks. This was reported by the Public Health Department. Since the new year, 24 cases have already been confirmed. There has been a lot of rain on the island...

Tanya Deen has been living in Bonaire since December 2016. She is a PADI Master Scuba Diver Instructor and enjoys underwater and bird photography. Tanya is the Editor-in-Chief of the Bonaire Insider tourism news blog.
error: Sorry, content is protected under copyright.