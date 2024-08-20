Must-Try Water Activities for your Next Vacation on Bonaire

Experience the thrill of water activities on your next vacation to Bonaire.
Whether you’re a returning visitor or planning your first trip, this island offers endless possibilities for fun on the water. Explore some of the exciting activities below and make the most of your time on dushi Bonaire.
Dive with Carib Inn.
Carib Inn is perfectly situated on the waterfront, just a short walk from the city center. With a full-scale dive shop, it offers top-notch boat dives and PADI courses. Whether you prefer shore diving or boat diving, their expert staff ensures you’re well taken care of. If snorkeling is more your style, you’ll love the easy access to the Caribbean Sea, just steps from your room.
Set Sail on a Private Catamaran with Life at 8 Knots
Set sail along Bonaire’s coast on a stunning private catamaran with your closest friends and family, stopping along the way to enjoy the water and savor delicious food. Life at 8 Knots offers a range of charter packages, each fully customized to match your group’s preferences. Want to add diving to your adventure? No problem! Simply request it in advance, and your wish will be granted.
Fish Like a Local with Mako Tours
Mako Tours invites you to “fish like a local” with Captain Jordan, a native expert in deep-sea fishing in Bonaire’s waters. With a fully equipped boat, you and your group are in for an unforgettable adventure at sea. Who knows what you might reel in?
Kayak with The Mangrove Info Center
Kayaking through the mangrove forests of Lac Bay offers a serene and tranquil experience. The Mangrove Info Center provides guided tours through these lush areas in Bonaire, where you’ll discover the critical role of mangroves in the ecosystem. As you paddle, your knowledgeable guide will share insights about the importance of these forests and the juvenile fish that thrive there.
Luxury Dining with Melisa Sailing
Melisa Sailing provides an exquisite dining experience at sea, where you can watch the sun set over the Caribbean Sea. From the moment you board, you’ll be pampered as you unwind in a comfortable lounging area. Indulge in a lavish 6 or 7 course dinner, complete with drinks, during this 4-hour sail along the stunning coastline.
Custom Private Charters with Solobon Sailing
Exploring Bonaire has many options.
During your next visit to Bonaire, don’t forget that there are many water activities to experience. Be sure to try a few water activities on your next Bonaire vacation!
And just a friendly reminder as you are planning your next visit to Bonaire, make sure to use the Official Visitor Entry Tax website to pay up to 7 days before departure. Avoid reseller sites that charge more than $75. For the official link, visit our Getting to Bonaire page.