The Hilma Hooker Dive Site’s 40th Anniversary

The Hilma Hooker dive site, located off the coast of Bonaire, has reached its 40th anniversary. With an interesting past, this seems to be the perfect moment to reflect on its story, its impact on the diving community, and the ongoing allure it holds for adventurers today.

The history of the Hilma Hooker

The Hilma Hooker began its journey as a cargo ship in 1951. Over the decades, it changed hands several times and served various roles. Its life took a dramatic turn in 1984 when it was seized by authorities on Bonaire for suspected drug smuggling. The vessel was abandoned, and in a dramatic twist of fate, it became an accidental centerpiece of one of the island’s most famous dive sites.

After being seized, the ship began taking on water at the town pier. Eventually, it was decided to move the ship away from the pier while legal proceedings carried on. Within days, the ship sunk to its final resting place on September 12, 1984. It was positioned at a max depth of about 100 feet (30 meters), resting on a sandy sea floor off the coast of Bonaire. Over time, the ship has become a habitat for marine life and an attractive dive site for scuba enthusiasts.

The Underwater Wonderland

Over the past four decades, the Hilma Hooker has transformed into a vibrant underwater ecosystem. The wreck’s impressive size offers divers a unique opportunity to explore its various features. The ship is now home to various marine life, including colorful coral reefs, sponges, tarpon, and many tropical fish. The structure of the ship provides excellent visibility and easy penetration for those who wish to explore the wreck during their wreck certification course with local dive shops or freelancers.

Diving the Hilma Hooker is not just about observing marine life; it’s also an immersive experience into history. The wreck’s features allow divers to imagine the ship’s past life and its journey from a commercial vessel to an underwater landmark.

40 Years of Diving

With the dive site turning 40 years old, divers and enthusiasts on the island can dive, share their experiences and stories, and celebrate the ongoing allure of the Hilma Hooker on Bonaire.

(Photography by Casper Douma Photography)