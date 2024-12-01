Bonaire Culinary Team Shines at the Taste of the Caribbean 2024

The Bonaire Culinary Team makes a medal-winning comeback.

Recently, the Bonaire Culinary Team showcased their culinary excellence at the prestigious Taste of the Caribbean 2024 competition in Miami, Florida. This event brings together the region’s best chefs, mixologists, and culinary professionals to represent their islands for top honors. After a few years’ absence from the competition, the Bonaire Culinary Team returned stronger than ever, winning numerous medals!

About the Bonaire Culinary Team

Bonaire’s culinary stars showcased their talent and passion at the Taste of the Caribbean 2024, blending seasoned expertise and fresh potential into a winning formula.

Rhashindra Donge, the team's senior chef, is a trailblazer in Caribbean culinary history. Back in 2014, she became the first woman to win the coveted gold medal. Her expertise and leadership continue to inspire the team.

Kelvin Ventura, a longtime member of Bonaire's Culinary Team, brings flair and precision to his role as bartender, which he has perfected over years of dedication.

Floris van Loo is a cornerstone of the team, having contributed since 2005. He has served in every capacity—chef, team captain, manager, and coach—offering invaluable experience and leadership.

Elise Weerstand, the team's pastry chef, is a local favorite known for her work at Sweeti Bakery and Blue Lagoon Cafe. A two-time gold medalist at Taste of the Caribbean (2019), she blends creativity and precision, excelling in pastry techniques—despite not liking sweets herself!

Akeesha Cicilia, the junior chef, represents Bonaire's promising culinary future. A recent VMBO graduate, Akeesha shone during her internship at Sweeti Bakery, earning a permanent role on the team.

From early morning preps to late-night practice runs, the Bonaire Culinary Team poured their hearts into representing the island with pride and passion.

Numerous Well-Deserved Medals

The Bonaire Culinary Team’s hard work paid off as they brought home a stunning array of awards from the Taste of the Caribbean 2024:

Silver Medal – Caribbean National Team

Winner – Best Use of Beef – Rhashindra Donge

Gold Medal & Caribbean Chef of the Year – Rhashindra Donge

Bronze Medal – Kelvin Ventura, Caribbean Bartender Competition

Silver Medal – Akeesha Cicilia, Caribbean Junior Chef Competition

Silver Medal – Elise Weerstand, Caribbean Pastry Chef Competition

Spirit of the Competition – Kelvin Ventura

Future Plans

From chefs to bartenders, pastry artists to junior chefs, the Bonaire Culinary Team represents the island’s best and brightest on the Caribbean culinary stage.

While they’re still celebrating their success at Taste of the Caribbean 2024, the team is already looking ahead to next year. With new ideas, sharper skills, and even more determination, the team aims to reach greater heights and make Bonaire prouder than ever. A huge congratulations to everyone!