Scuba Diving     Events     News    Cruise Ships
  1. Home
    2.  » 
  2. Local News
    3.  » Bonaire Culinary Team Shines at the Taste of the Caribbean 2024

Bonaire Culinary Team Shines at the Taste of the Caribbean 2024

by | Dec 1, 2024 | Local News, People, Restaurants & Dining

Bonaire Culinary Team takes home numerous medals during the Taste of the Caribbean 2024 Competition!

The Bonaire Culinary Team makes a medal-winning comeback.

Recently, the Bonaire Culinary Team showcased their culinary excellence at the prestigious Taste of the Caribbean 2024 competition in Miami, Florida. This event brings together the region’s best chefs, mixologists, and culinary professionals to represent their islands for top honors. After a few years’ absence from the competition, the Bonaire Culinary Team returned stronger than ever, winning numerous medals!

About the Bonaire Culinary Team

Bonaire’s culinary stars showcased their talent and passion at the Taste of the Caribbean 2024, blending seasoned expertise and fresh potential into a winning formula.

  • Rhashindra Donge, the team’s senior chef, is a trailblazer in Caribbean culinary history. Back in 2014, she became the first woman to win the coveted gold medal. Her expertise and leadership continue to inspire the team.
  • Kelvin Ventura, a longtime member of Bonaire’s Culinary Team, brings flair and precision to his role as bartender, which he has perfected over years of dedication.
  • Floris van Loo is a cornerstone of the team, having contributed since 2005. He has served in every capacity—chef, team captain, manager, and coach—offering invaluable experience and leadership.
  • Elise Weerstand, the team’s pastry chef, is a local favorite known for her work at Sweeti Bakery and Blue Lagoon Cafe. A two-time gold medalist at Taste of the Caribbean (2019), she blends creativity and precision, excelling in pastry techniques—despite not liking sweets herself!
  • Akeesha Cicilia, the junior chef, represents Bonaire’s promising culinary future. A recent VMBO graduate, Akeesha shone during her internship at Sweeti Bakery, earning a permanent role on the team.

From early morning preps to late-night practice runs, the Bonaire Culinary Team poured their hearts into representing the island with pride and passion.

Numerous Well-Deserved Medals

The Bonaire Culinary Team’s hard work paid off as they brought home a stunning array of awards from the Taste of the Caribbean 2024:

  • Silver Medal – Caribbean National Team
  • Winner – Best Use of Beef – Rhashindra Donge
  • Gold Medal & Caribbean Chef of the YearRhashindra Donge
  • Bronze MedalKelvin Ventura, Caribbean Bartender Competition
  • Silver MedalAkeesha Cicilia, Caribbean Junior Chef Competition
  • Silver MedalElise Weerstand, Caribbean Pastry Chef Competition
  • Spirit of the CompetitionKelvin Ventura

Future Plans

From chefs to bartenders, pastry artists to junior chefs, the Bonaire Culinary Team represents the island’s best and brightest on the Caribbean culinary stage.

While they’re still celebrating their success at Taste of the Caribbean 2024, the team is already looking ahead to next year. With new ideas, sharper skills, and even more determination, the team aims to reach greater heights and make Bonaire prouder than ever. A huge congratulations to everyone!

Subscribe to the Bonaire Insider

Thank you for supporting InfoBonaire advertisers!

MoltenWolf Glass
Senses Boutique Hotel & Apartments Bonaire
Bespoke Journeys
Betta Grasse
The Cadushy Distillery

Related Posts

Relax and Indulge in Luxury Dining at Sea with Melisa Sailing

Melisa Sailing offers a mesmerizing Dinner at Sea. Bonaire, known for its breathtaking natural beauty and pristine waters, offers a wealth of experiences for visitors seeking both adventure and relaxation. Among the most exceptional ways to explore the island’s...

Cheer on Ruby Pouchet at Miss Universe 2024 from Wilhelmina Park!

Cheer on Ruby during the preliminary and final round of 'Miss Universe 2024' OLB invites everyone to come together and cheer on Ruby Pouchet, ‘Miss Universe Bonaire 2024,’ as she competes in the Miss Universe 2024 pageant in Mexico City. Let us come together on...

Tanya Deen has been living in Bonaire since December 2016. She is a PADI Master Scuba Diver Instructor and enjoys underwater and bird photography. Tanya is the Editor-in-Chief of the Bonaire Insider tourism news blog.
error: Sorry, content is protected under copyright.