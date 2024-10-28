Rare Crocodile on Bonaire Safely Captured

The crocodile has been captured and is in a safe location.

A few weeks ago, a rare sighting of a crocodile recently stirred up curiosity and caution on Bonaire. It was first spotted near the fishing pier at Sorobon in Lac Bay, where local authorities, including STINAPA Bonaire, quickly closed off the area for public safety. The crocodile presented a unique but potentially dangerous situation as it had both aquatic and terrestrial mobility. After a week, businesses opened, allowing the public to enjoy the area at their own risk.

Various methods used during the search

Efforts to locate and capture the crocodile initially proved challenging, as the creature retreated into the mangroves, making it difficult to track. To locate and capture the unexpected reptile, STINAPA Bonaire and local authorities utilized methods such as drones, nets, kayaks, boats, and visual tracking to enhance coverage and monitor its movement. These various methods allowed the search teams to cover more ground during the past few weeks.

Late Saturday night, the team successfully captured the crocodile, relocating it to a safe location. It is a young male American crocodile and is 2 meters and 34 centimeters long. STINAPA is confident that there was only one crocodile but will conduct further checks to rule out the presence of a second specimen.