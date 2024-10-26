Scuba Diving     Events     News    Cruise Ships
The Cadushy Distillery Supports Tera Barra with Ninth Donation

by | Oct 26, 2024 | Community Service, Local News

The Cadushy Distillery is excited to announce its ninth donation in honor of its 15th anniversary. This time, we are supporting Tera Barra, a foundation dedicated to nature education and restoration on Bonaire, with a donation of $1,500. On September 13th, Eric Gietman, CEO of The Cadushy Distillery, presented the donation to Johan van Blerk, Chairman of Tera Barra, to support their innovative project aimed at reviving local vegetable cultivation.

A Commitment to Sustainability and Heritage

Tera Barra, led by Johan van Blerk, focuses on nature education and the restoration of Bonaire’s native flora. The foundation operates two large nurseries where local trees and shrubs are grown for reforestation and urban greenery. Their mission extends to educating the community about the importance of preserving Bonaire’s native vegetation.

The latest project by Tera Barra seeks to reintroduce local vegetables into Bonaire’s agricultural landscape. These vegetables, including Klaroen, Warmoes, and Bembe, were once commonly grown and consumed but have faded from local agriculture. The project involves constructing a greenhouse to grow these native vegetables and organizing educational workshops to teach the community about their cultivation and culinary uses.

Johan van Blerk: “Thanks to the support of The Cadushy Distillery, we can take the first steps to reintroduce these forgotten vegetables on Bonaire. This project is of great importance for the preservation of our agricultural heritage and will not only familiarize the community with traditional cultivation methods but also contribute to a more sustainable future for Bonaire.“​

Join Us in Supporting Local Agriculture

The Cadushy Distillery is proud to contribute to such a meaningful project that embodies our commitment to environmental stewardship and community support. This donation is part of our broader celebration of 15 years of service and dedication to positive impact.

Tanya Deen has been living in Bonaire since December 2016. She is a PADI Master Scuba Diver Instructor and enjoys underwater and bird photography. Tanya is the Editor-in-Chief of the Bonaire Insider tourism news blog.
