Results of Fundraiser ‘11K for Sea Turtle Research in Lac Bay’

STCB raises funds for Sea Turtle Research with 11K Swim Challenge.

On June 16, World Sea Turtle Day, Sea Turtle Conservation Bonaire (STCB) announced their ‘11K for sea turtle research in Lac Bay’ campaign. This campaign was launched to raise funds for two new research nets for capture-mark-recapture research in Lac Bay.

Lac Bay, with its beautiful sea grass meadows, is one of the most important foraging grounds for green turtles around Bonaire. For more than 20 years, STCB has been conducting capture-mark-recapture research in the bay to monitor the health status, population size and growth rates. One of the results from this research is that the sea turtles foraging in Lac Bay grow significantly faster than sea turtles foraging along the west coast of Bonaire. However, in the last few years we have noticed a small decline in the growth rates. This can be due to different factors like invasive seagrass, water quality, diseases or other factors that we have yet to discover. To continue to collect data, to monitor the situation and to learn more about those potential factors affecting the growth rates of sea turtles in Lac, we need new material. Our current research net is in desperate need of replacement.

About the 11K swim around Klein Bonaire

This is where the idea of the fundraiser was born: swim 11 kilometers around Klein Bonaire, another important foraging and nesting area, to raise $11,000 for research material. On July 30th, our field team –Field Coordinator Daan and intern Kate – swam a full circle around Klein Bonaire. Starting at 6:15 AM at the dive buoy South West Corner, they swam counter clockwise around Klein Bonaire. They had expected to only swim the first 4 kilometers against the current, however, they had to swim the first 6 kilometers against the current. Every kilometer, they had a short water break on the side of the boat and a total of 3 short breaks on board. They were able to spot 8 sea turtles along the way and at 2:40 PM they finally reached the buoy of South West Corner again and had officially completed the full circle! We are extremely proud of our amazing field team for being so dedicated to the sea turtles of Bonaire.

Funds raised

Besides the swimming aspect of the fundraiser, we are also happy to announce that we raised a total of $13,363. We will use these funds for two new research nets and the costs of transporting them to Bonaire. Any funds that are still left will be spent on protecting the sea turtles of Bonaire.

We would like to thank everyone who shared or reposted our campaign and everyone who donated. A special thank you to Van Den Tweel Supermarket Bonaire for sponsoring food and drinks for our volunteers and swimmers and a thank you to Stichting DierenLot for matching the first $1,250 of donations.