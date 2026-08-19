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Military Training on Bonaire by the Army Company

by | Aug 19, 2026 | Local News

Military Exercises on Bonaire

Military Exercise on Bonaire from August 20 to 27, 2026.

From August 20 to 27, 2026, a military exercise will take place on Bonaire involving the 525th Army Company, which is stationed on Curaçao. The goal is to gain a better understanding of the environment on Bonaire and to cooperate with local authorities and emergency services.

The soldiers will train at various well-known locations on the island. The grounds and facilities of the Rincon scouting association will be used as accommodation during this period. In addition to military activities, the unit will also carry out work for social causes on Bonaire.

Residents and visitors may encounter soldiers and military vehicles at various locations on the island during this period. The Public Body Bonaire asks everyone to take this into account and to follow any instructions on site. Through this training, the Ministry of Defence is working on the operational readiness of the unit and on good cooperation with local authorities and emergency services on Bonaire.

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Tanya Deen has been living in Bonaire since December 2016. She is a PADI Master Scuba Diver Instructor and enjoys underwater and bird photography. Tanya is the Editor-in-Chief of the Bonaire Insider tourism news blog.
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