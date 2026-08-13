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Increased Fire Department Presence During Training Exercises

by | Aug 13, 2026 | Local News

International Firefighters Day is May 4th.

Caribbean Netherlands Fire Department more visible on Bonaire

From August 17th through August 28th, the Caribbean Netherlands Fire Department (BKCN) will have an increased presence on Bonaire. During this period, several practical exercises will take place as part of the Officer in Charge training program.

These practical exercises are an important part of the training and help ensure that Officers in Charge are well prepared to provide operational leadership during crisis management and disaster response.

To prepare participants as effectively as possible for a wide range of incidents, realistic scenarios will be practiced at various locations across Bonaire. During these exercises, fire department vehicles and simulated emergency situations may be visible in the area.

Training Sessions

The training sessions will take place from Monday through Friday, between 8:00 AM and 5:00 PM. BKCN asks road users and residents to take the exercises into account and to follow any instructions given.

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Tanya Deen has been living in Bonaire since December 2016. She is a PADI Master Scuba Diver Instructor and enjoys underwater and bird photography. Tanya is the Editor-in-Chief of the Bonaire Insider tourism news blog.
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