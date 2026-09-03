Public Entity Bonaire invites everyone to celebrate Dia di Boneiru 2026.

The Public Entity Bonaire proudly invites all residents and visitors to join in celebrating our national day, Dia di Boneiru 2026 (Bonaire Day). On Sunday, September 6th, we celebrate Dia di Boneiru. It is a special day for our island, a time to come together to celebrate our culture, our traditions, and everything that makes Bonaire unique.

This year, we highlight one of our symbols: the Coat of Arms of Bonaire, which marks its 40th anniversary. Alongside our flag and national anthem, our coat of arms is one of Bonaire’s official symbols. It represents protection. That is why the theme for Dia di Boneiru 2026 is ‘Protehando nos isla’ – protecting our island.

After all, when you love something, love alone is not enough; you must also take good care of it. We must protect our nature, cherish our language (Papiamentu) and our culture, and most importantly, to take good care of one another.

Program

The day begins in the morning with the official program. The formal meeting of the Island Council takes place at 8:30 AM. This is followed by the ceremonial proceedings, including the uniformed parade, the raising of the flag, the singing of the national anthem, and various speeches. Our Honorary Citizens will also be honored.

From 12 PM onwards, the celebration continues at Plaza Reina Wilhelmina, where there is plenty for young and old to enjoy. Visitors can look forward to music, food and drinks, local products, and various performances.

The lineup includes Moka & Kids, Silver Bullet Steelband, Foyan Boyz, Palu Grandi, Semii Marten, Batanga, and Doble R Puru. Juliëndra Janga and Raiza Wilsoe, the winners of Ban Kanta Bo Boneiru 2026, will also perform. We will conclude the celebration at 11:45 PM with a spectacular fireworks display.

Dia di Boneiru (Bonaire Day) is a day to come together, enjoy ourselves, and honor our island. The Public Entity of Bonaire invites everyone to celebrate Dia di Boneiru 2026 together on September 6th.

Find the full Schedule on our Calendar of Events Page.