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Fire Department Training Exercises on Bonaire

by | Sep 25, 2026 | Local News

International Firefighters Day is May 4th.

Caribbean Netherlands Fire Department Upcoming Visibility.

From September 28th to October 9th, the Caribbean Netherlands Fire Department (BKCN) will be highly visible on Bonaire. During this period, several practical exercises will take place as part of the fire truck driver training program, involving participants from Bonaire, Sint Eustatius, and Saba.

During the exercises, participants learn to operate a fire truck safely and responsibly. The BKCN will frequently use flashing lights and sirens during this time, meaning fire trucks and training scenarios may be visible in the area.

The training sessions will take place from Monday to Friday, between 8 AM and 5 PM.

The BKCN asks all visitors and local residents to be mindful of the exercises and to follow any instructions given. If you observe visual or audible signals, please react as you would for emergency service vehicles.

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Tanya Deen has been living in Bonaire since December 2016. She is a PADI Master Scuba Diver Instructor and enjoys underwater and bird photography. Tanya is the Editor-in-Chief of the Bonaire Insider tourism news blog.
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