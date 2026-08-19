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Capture Bonaire Photo Contest 2026

by | Aug 19, 2026 | Nature, Photography

Photo Contest 2026

The Capture Bonaire Photo Contest 2026 Focuses on “A Different Kind of Summer”

TCB is excited to announce the launch of the Capture Bonaire Photo Contest 2026, an annual celebration of the island’s beauty, culture, and spirit through photography. As part of this year’s summer campaign, “A Different Kind of Summer,” the contest invites both local residents and visitors to capture and share authentic moments that reflect Bonaire’s peaceful atmosphere, natural beauty, vibrant culture, outdoor adventures, and unique island lifestyle.

Running from August 19 to September 16, 2026, the competition encourages participants to go beyond the expected and showcase images that reveal Bonaire from fresh and inspiring perspectives. Whether it is a breathtaking dive beneath crystal-clear waters, a quiet sunrise along the shoreline, flamingos in their natural habitat, a colorful street scene, or a memorable sunset, each photograph should tell the story of what makes Bonaire a truly unique summer destination.

“Each year, we are happy to organize the Capture Bonaire Photo Contest as a way to celebrate the incredible beauty and culture of our island. Pictures have the power to tell a story, capturing special moments and perspectives that words alone cannot always express. We are especially excited to see the participation of our local community, alongside visitors, as they share their own views of Bonaire and what makes our island so special. Through their creativity, we look forward to discovering beautiful and authentic images that showcase Bonaire and the many experiences that make it a different kind of summer,” said Elesiër Angel, CEO of Tourism Corporation Bonaire.

How to Participate

The contest is open to all local residents and visitors aged 18 and above. Participants are invited to submit their photographs via www.bonaireisland.com/photo-contest/. Entries will be evaluated based on creativity, composition, and the ability to present Bonaire in a fresh, inspiring, and meaningful way. Both amateur and professional photographers are encouraged to participate.

Prizes and Winner Announcement

The competition will run for four weeks, with winners announced on September 23, 2026. The top three photographs will receive the following prizes:

  • 1st Prize: Hotel Stay
  • 2nd Prize: Unique Activity Experience
  • 3rd Prize: Lifestyle Photo Experience

Winning images will be featured across TCB’s official platforms, including www.bonaireisland.com, and may also be included in future marketing campaigns promoting Bonaire’s authenticity, culture, and natural charm. For full contest rules, terms, and conditions, please visit: www.bonaireisland.com/photo-contest/

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Tanya Deen has been living in Bonaire since December 2016. She is a PADI Master Scuba Diver Instructor and enjoys underwater and bird photography. Tanya is the Editor-in-Chief of the Bonaire Insider tourism news blog.
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