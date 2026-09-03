Bonaire Announces Month-Long Activities in Celebration of Tourism Month

Numerous activities planned for Tourism Month.

TCB is proud to announce a month-long program of activities throughout September in celebration of Tourism Month, culminating with the observance of World Tourism Day on September 27th.

Throughout the month, TCB will host a variety of activities designed to celebrate Bonaire’s culture, heritage, tourism industry, and the people and experiences that make the island a unique destination for visitors from around the world.

Every Saturday in September, beginning on September 5th, arriving visitors at Bonaire’s Flamingo International Airport will receive a warm Bonaire welcome filled with the island’s rhythm and folkloric music. Visitors will also have the opportunity to meet and take photos with local Bonaire Ambassadors dressed in traditional folkloric attire. As a token of appreciation, arriving visitors will receive a special welcome gift as part of TCB’s visitor retention program, Bonaire Ambassadors.

Bonaire Day Activities

The celebrations will continue with Dia di Boneiru (Bonaire Day) on September 6th, a day dedicated to celebrating the island’s culture, history, and identity. Various activities and events will take place across the island in recognition of this important occasion. You can find more information about the full schedule in our latest article.

“Tourism Month is an opportunity for us to celebrate not only the importance of tourism to Bonaire, but also the people, culture, heritage, and experiences that make our island so special,” said Elesiër Angel, CEO of Tourism Corporation Bonaire. “Everything we do within tourism is connected, from the experiences we create for our visitors to the opportunities tourism provides for our community. Through these activities, we want to celebrate our island, engage our residents, and continue sharing the authentic spirit of Bonaire with the world.”

On September 19th, TCB will organize a Tourism Scavenger Hunt in Rincon for children between the ages of 8 and 12. The fun and educational event will take participants on a journey through various tourist and historical sites, where they will take part in activities and learn more about Bonaire’s rich history and heritage. The winners of the Tourism Scavenger Hunt will be announced during the Taste of Bonaire event on September 26th.

Photo Contest

TCB also recently launched the next edition of the Capture Bonaire Photo Contest 2026, inviting participants to capture and share their unique perspective of the island. The four-week contest runs from August 19th through September 16, 2026, with the top three winners selected from all eligible entries submitted through the official contest platform. The winners will be announced on September 23, 2026. You can find more information on how to enter here.

Taste of Bonaire

The month-long celebration will culminate on Saturday, September 26th, with the next edition of Taste of Bonaire, bringing together residents and visitors to celebrate the island’s culinary offerings, culture, music, and community.

Through Tourism Month, TCB aims to recognize the importance of tourism to Bonaire while creating opportunities for residents, visitors, industry partners, and stakeholders to connect, learn, and celebrate everything that makes Bonaire a truly unique destination.