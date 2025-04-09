Scuba Diving     Events     News    Cruise Ships
Military Exercise on Bonaire by 48th Army Company

Apr 9, 2025

Military Exercises on Bonaire

48th Army Company Carries Out Military Exercise on Bonaire.

In order to keep the unit sharp and deployable, the 48th Army Company, stationed on Curaçao, will conduct a military exercise on Bonaire. This exercise will take place from Wednesday, April 9th to Wednesday, April 16, 2025.

Purpose of the exercise

The military exercise aims to familiarize the unit with the environment of Bonaire and to strengthen cooperation with local authorities and emergency services. By training in a realistic way in the Bonairean context, the unit remains well prepared for deployable tasks in the Caribbean area.

Social involvement

In addition to military training activities, the unit will also commit itself to social goals on the island. For example, they perform supporting activities that benefit the Bonairean community.

Use of local facilities

As a bivouac location, the unit uses the infrastructure and grounds of the scouting association in Rincon. In addition, training activities will take place at well-known exercise locations on the island. All military personnel will be extensively briefed in advance and will take into account experiences from previous exercises, in order to minimize inconvenience to residents.

Courtesy visit and contact

The unit commander, Lieutenant Colonel Kjell Koster, and Sergeant Major Joost van Heijningen, contact person on behalf of the headquarters, will pay a courtesy visit to the local authorities in the run-up to the military exercise. Any questions or further details about the course of the exercise can be discussed with them.

Tanya Deen has been living in Bonaire since December 2016. She is a PADI Master Scuba Diver Instructor and enjoys underwater and bird photography. Tanya is the Editor-in-Chief of the Bonaire Insider tourism news blog.
