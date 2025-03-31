Discover the Oldest Village with a New Rincon Map

Introducing the Rincon Map

Tourism Corporation Bonaire (TCB) is proud to unveil a brand-new Rincon map, just in time for the upcoming cultural festivities in Bonaire’s oldest village. This initiative was developed by TCB’s own Virgy Balentin, a dedicated marketing team member.

Virgy, deeply connected to Rincon, created it to highlight a part of Bonaire that our visitors tend to overlook. Inspired by her roots and feedback from local businesses, she aimed to give visitors a richer understanding of the village. Many visitors passing through on their way to the Washington Slagbaai National Park have also expressed interest in learning more about Rincon’s history, culture, and attractions.

Where is it available?

The map serves as a practical and engaging guide, featuring key highlights and must-visit spots in Rincon. It will be available at TCB starting April 1st and will be distributed to businesses in Rincon throughout April.