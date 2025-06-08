Pride Bonaire 2025: Celebrating Love in All Its Colors

From June 15th to 22nd, Bonaire will once again celebrate Pride Bonaire 2025. This third edition carries the theme: ‘Love’. For one vibrant week, the island will host various events to highlight diversity, inclusion, and acceptance in our community.

In addition to festive events like a colorful opening party and a fun-filled pub quiz, the program includes moments of reflection and connection. There will be a sports activity to get moving together, and a symposium focused on transgender visibility and personal stories.

The Bonaire Public Library will also participate, offering a special focus on books and stories that celebrate diversity. Pride Bonaire warmly invites everyone to embrace the beauty of our diverse community with love and open arms. Because love knows no boundaries, and diversity makes us stronger together.

Schedule of Events

To find out more and join in, check out schedule on our Calendar of Events page.