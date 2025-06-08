Scuba Diving     Events     News    Cruise Ships
  1. Home
    2.  » 
  2. Events
    3.  » Celebrate Pride Bonaire 2025

Celebrate Pride Bonaire 2025

by | Jun 8, 2025 | Events

Pride Bonaire 2025

Pride Bonaire 2025: Celebrating Love in All Its Colors

From June 15th to 22nd, Bonaire will once again celebrate Pride Bonaire 2025. This third edition carries the theme: ‘Love’. For one vibrant week, the island will host various events to highlight diversity, inclusion, and acceptance in our community.

In addition to festive events like a colorful opening party and a fun-filled pub quiz, the program includes moments of reflection and connection. There will be a sports activity to get moving together, and a symposium focused on transgender visibility and personal stories.

The Bonaire Public Library will also participate, offering a special focus on books and stories that celebrate diversity. Pride Bonaire warmly invites everyone to embrace the beauty of our diverse community with love and open arms. Because love knows no boundaries, and diversity makes us stronger together.

Schedule of Events

To find out more and join in, check out schedule on our Calendar of Events page.

Subscribe to the Bonaire Insider

Thank you for supporting InfoBonaire advertisers!

The Cadushy Distillery
Bespoke Journeys

Related Posts

ReeFiesta 2025 on Bonaire was a Huge Success!

ReeFiesta 2025 Brought Over 200 People Together to Restore Bonaire’s Reefs Reef Renewal Foundation Bonaire (RRFB) proudly hosted its 7th annual ReeFiesta on Sunday, June 1st, bringing together more than 200 people, including divers, snorkelers, dive shop instructors,...

BON DOET 2025 was a Huge Success!

A Recap of a Successful BON DOET 2025. This past Saturday, May 17, 2025, we successfully wrapped up BON DOET 2025. This year’s edition was extra special as we celebrated the 15th anniversary of the biggest volunteer eventon Bonaire. 15th anniversary The celebration...

Join ReeFiesta 2025 on World Reef Awareness Day

ReeFiesta 2025: Dive into Restoration on World Reef Awareness Day On Sunday, June 1st, celebrate World Reef Awareness Day with Reef Renewal Foundation Bonaire (RRFB) at ReeFiesta 2025, a free, island-wide event dedicated to restoring and protecting Bonaire’s coral...

Tanya Deen has been living in Bonaire since December 2016. She is a PADI Master Scuba Diver Instructor and enjoys underwater and bird photography. Tanya is the Editor-in-Chief of the Bonaire Insider tourism news blog.
InfoBonaire
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.