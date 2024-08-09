Scuba Diving     Events     News    Cruise Ships
Island Spirit Shines with Dia di Boneiru Decorations

by | Aug 9, 2024 | Events

Decorations for Dia di Boneiru

Our island gets into a festive mood with the decorations for Dia di Boneiru.

As ‘Dia di Boneiru’ approaches, the Public Entity Bonaire has started decorating our island, in preparation for this important celebration. To enhance our national pride, the Bonaire flag, made of sustainable material, will be hoisted in various locations, including the roundabouts and the Kaya Grandi.

The decorations, together with the slogan “A Clean Bonaire: Our Duty, Our Pride”, focus on strengthening our feelings of pride for our island. At the same time, the decorations provide a warm welcome to all our visitors during the celebration of Dia di Boneiru. The Public Entity Bonaire invites all residents and visitors to enjoy the decorations and to give our Bonairean flag the necessary respect, so that everyone can feel the unity it symbolizes.

We thank you for your cooperation and let us celebrate together with pride and respect.

Tanya Deen has been living in Bonaire since December 2016. She is a PADI Master Scuba Diver Instructor and enjoys underwater and bird photography. Tanya is the Editor-in-Chief of the Bonaire Insider tourism news blog.
