The U.S. Consulate General in Curacao Visits Bonaire in September

Bonaire receives a visit from the U.S. Consulate Office.

The Consular Officer of the United States Consulate General in Curacao will be in Bonaire for American Citizen Services on Friday, September 13, 2024, from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM

Location: Trans World Radio Station, 64 Kaya Gob. N. Debrot.

Available Services:

U.S. passport applications

Consular Report of Birth Abroad (CRBA) applications

Notarizations

Appointment Only

Appointments: Services are by appointment only. To schedule an appointment, email ACSCuracao@state.gov. After requesting an appointment, you will receive instructions on how to prepare for your requested service. To avoid delays, please read the instructions carefully.