The U.S. Consulate General in Curacao Visits Bonaire in September

Bonaire receives a visit from the U.S. Consulate Office.
The Consular Officer of the United States Consulate General in Curacao will be in Bonaire for American Citizen Services on Friday, September 13, 2024, from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM
Location: Trans World Radio Station, 64 Kaya Gob. N. Debrot.
Available Services:
- U.S. passport applications
- Consular Report of Birth Abroad (CRBA) applications
- Notarizations
Appointment Only
Appointments: Services are by appointment only. To schedule an appointment, email ACSCuracao@state.gov. After requesting an appointment, you will receive instructions on how to prepare for your requested service. To avoid delays, please read the instructions carefully.
Fees and Forms
|ACS Services
|Form
|New Fees
|Minor passport (under 16 yrs)
|DS-11
|$135
|Age 16 , 17 and 18
|DS-11
|$165
|First time Adult passport
|DS-11
|$165
|Adult passport renewal
|DS-82
|$130
|Report of birth abroad
|DS- 2029
|$100
|Notary services
|$50
|Each additional notary signature
|$50
Forms for the U.S. Consulate appointments can be found at: https://cw.usconsulate.gov/passports/#form
Delivery of U.S. Passports and CRBAs: Applicants must arrange for the delivery of their U.S. passports and CRBAs by submitting a pre-paid airway bill for DHL courier service (only) at the time of their appointment.
No Visa-Related Services
The Consular Officer will be providing ACS Services only and cannot discuss visas, accept visa applications, or offer visa advice. To learn more about non-immigrant visa applications at the U.S. Consulate General in Curacao, visit https://cw.usconsulate.gov/visas/