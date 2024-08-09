Scuba Diving     Events     News    Cruise Ships
  1. Home
    2.  » 
  2. Government
    3.  » The U.S. Consulate General in Curacao Visits Bonaire in September

The U.S. Consulate General in Curacao Visits Bonaire in September

by | Aug 9, 2024 | Government, Local News

U/S. Consulate from Curacao visits Bonaire

Bonaire receives a visit from the U.S. Consulate Office.

The Consular Officer of the United States Consulate General in Curacao will be in Bonaire for American Citizen Services on Friday, September 13, 2024, from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM
Location: Trans World Radio Station, 64 Kaya Gob. N. Debrot.

Available Services:

  • U.S. passport applications
  • Consular Report of Birth Abroad (CRBA) applications
  • Notarizations

Appointment Only

Appointments: Services are by appointment only. To schedule an appointment, email ACSCuracao@state.gov. After requesting an appointment, you will receive instructions on how to prepare for your requested service. To avoid delays, please read the instructions carefully.

Fees and Forms

ACS Services Form New Fees
Minor passport (under 16 yrs) DS-11 $135
Age 16 , 17 and 18 DS-11 $165
First time Adult passport DS-11 $165
Adult passport renewal DS-82 $130
Report of birth abroad DS- 2029 $100
Notary services $50
Each additional notary signature $50

 

Forms for the U.S. Consulate appointments can be found at: https://cw.usconsulate.gov/passports/#form

Delivery of U.S. Passports and CRBAs: Applicants must arrange for the delivery of their U.S. passports and CRBAs by submitting a pre-paid airway bill for DHL courier service (only) at the time of their appointment.

No Visa-Related Services

The Consular Officer will be providing ACS Services only and cannot discuss visas, accept visa applications, or offer visa advice. To learn more about non-immigrant visa applications at the U.S. Consulate General in Curacao, visit https://cw.usconsulate.gov/visas/

Subscribe to the Bonaire Insider

Thank you for supporting InfoBonaire advertisers!

MoltenWolf Glass
Senses Boutique Hotel & Apartments Bonaire
Bespoke Journeys
Betta Grasse
The Cadushy Distillery

Related Posts

Clean-Up Action for Bonaire Day 2024

Clean-up actions for Bonaire Day 2024 will take place around the island. The slogan for Bonaire Day (Dia di Boneiru) this year is ‘A clean Bonaire.' Our duty, our pride’ places a special emphasis on the encouragement to always keep our island clean and beautiful. In...

Sailing Pioneers Lead the Regatta Bonaire 2024

Expert Trio Steering Regatta Bonaire 2024 to New Heights The Regatta Bonaire 2024 is set to be a spectacular event, thanks to the efforts of three renowned individuals from the sailing world who are organizing and coordinating most aspects of the sailing segment of...

The Cadushy Distillery Supports Food Bank Bonaire

The Cadushy Distillery Supports Food Bank Bonaire with Fourth Donation in Celebration of 15th Anniversary. Eric Gietman, CEO of The Cadushy Distillery, visited Food Bank Bonaire to present the company’s fourth donation of $1,500 USD. The donation is part of the...

Tanya Deen has been living in Bonaire since December 2016. She is a PADI Master Scuba Diver Instructor and enjoys underwater and bird photography. Tanya is the Editor-in-Chief of the Bonaire Insider tourism news blog.
error: Sorry, content is protected under copyright.