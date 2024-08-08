Clean-Up Action for Bonaire Day 2024

We invite all residents, visitors, companies and organizations to participate in this important activity. Litter on the streets is a persistent problem that requires our collective commitment.

During a press conference on Wednesday, August 7, Deputy Nina den Heyer said the following: “A clean island is fundamental to our health and well-being. A clean Bonaire shows the love we have for our island and how proud we are of it.”

Additional Information

For more information or to register groups, please contact the Dia di Boneiru committee via diadiboneiru@bonairegov.com. Together we contribute to a cleaner and more beautiful Bonaire.