Clean-Up Action for Bonaire Day 2024

by | Aug 8, 2024 | Community Service, Events, Local News

Bonaire Day 2024

Clean-up actions for Bonaire Day 2024 will take place around the island.

The slogan for Bonaire Day (Dia di Boneiru) this year is ‘A clean Bonaire.’ Our duty, our pride’ places a special emphasis on the encouragement to always keep our island clean and beautiful. In preparation for Bonaire Day 2024, clean-up actions will be organized in five neighborhoods and several other places on our island on August 17th. These clean-up actions will take place from 7 AM to 4 PM. The residents of Bonaire are asked to participate in this positive initiative to make our island clean and beautiful.

Meeting Points

In each neighborhood, there will be one or two meeting points with facilities such as garbage bags, drinks and also music to create a festive atmosphere. Selibon will place 16 large garbage bins in the different neighborhoods, where the participants can dump the waste they have collected. Before the activity takes place on August 17, members of the Dia di Boneiru committee will hand out garbage bags. The Dia di Boneiru committee makes a massive appeal to all residents of Bonaire, individually or in groups, to help with collecting garbage in their neighborhood with enthusiasm.

We invite all residents, visitors, companies and organizations to participate in this important activity. Litter on the streets is a persistent problem that requires our collective commitment.

During a press conference on Wednesday, August 7, Deputy Nina den Heyer said the following: “A clean island is fundamental to our health and well-being. A clean Bonaire shows the love we have for our island and how proud we are of it.”

Additional Information

For more information or to register groups, please contact the Dia di Boneiru committee via diadiboneiru@bonairegov.com. Together we contribute to a cleaner and more beautiful Bonaire.

Tanya Deen has been living in Bonaire since December 2016. She is a PADI Master Scuba Diver Instructor and enjoys underwater and bird photography. Tanya is the Editor-in-Chief of the Bonaire Insider tourism news blog.
