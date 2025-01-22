Bonaire’s Tourism Update for 2024

Bonaire Achieved Record-Breaking Tourism Numbers in 2024

Bonaire welcomed a remarkable 182,181 stay-over visitors in 2024, surpassing previous tourism records set in 2023 (169,706 visitors), 2022 (169,200 visitors), and 2019 (157,000 visitors). This new milestone represents a 16% growth compared to pre-pandemic levels in 2019 and a 7.35% increase compared to 2023.

Tourism Corporation Bonaire (TCB) set a target of 180,000 visitors for 2024 based on the 2017 Strategic Tourism Master Plan (STMP). The island’s achievement of exceeding this goal underscores Bonaire’s sustained tourism growth for the fourth consecutive year.

Visitor Demographics

Bonaire welcomed a diverse range of visitors in 2024. Dutch visitors formed the largest group, accounting for 45% of total visitors. American visitors followed with 25%, while visitors from Curaçao made up 13%. Other significant contributors included visitors from Germany (2%), Aruba (2%), Canada (3%), and Belgium (1%). December 2024 witnessed the highest monthly visitor number, with 19,522 arrivals, 35% of which were from the United States. This surge was significantly influenced by the new JetBlue service, which commenced on November 5th, 2024.

Tourist Stay and Accommodation Trends

December 2024 also registered the longest average length of stay, with visitors spending a total of 198,595 nights on the island. In total, visitors spent an estimated 1,764,836 nights in Bonaire, averaging 9.8 nights per stay, reflecting a 5% increase compared to 2023 (1,674,163 nights). Repeat visitors played a critical role in Bonaire’s success, with 56% of tourists having previously visited the island, while 44% were first-time guests.

Visitor Purpose and Preferences

The primary reasons for visiting Bonaire were vacation (54%), followed by scuba diving (13.5%), business (7.4%), and visiting friends and family (8%).

Dutch visitors predominantly visited for vacation (67%) and stayed for an average of 12 nights. Most Dutch visitors came from North Holland, South Holland, and North Brabant. Their age demographics showed significant representation in the 55-64 (21%), 45-54 (18.9%), and 25-34 (16.2%) age groups.

American visitors, on the other hand, were more evenly split between scuba diving (47%) and vacation (39%), with a shorter average stay of 7.9 nights. They primarily arrived from Florida, New York, Texas, California, Georgia, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Colorado, Massachusetts, and Virginia. Their age demographics indicated a significant presence in the 55-64 (23%), 65+ (19.2%), and 45-54 (19.7%) age brackets.

Curaçao visitors had shorter stays, averaging 4.2 nights, with business (27%), vacation (22%), and visiting friends and family (14%) being their primary reasons for travel.

Accommodation preferences showed that 43% of visitors chose hotels or resorts, followed by 12.5% staying in apartments, 7.5% opting for villas, and 9% staying with friends or family.

Visitor Satisfaction and Future Prospects

TCB’s exit surveys highlighted a highly positive response from visitors for the overall tourism update. 93% of visitors indicated they would recommend Bonaire to others, 92% rated their stay as excellent, and 90% expressed a strong likelihood of revisiting the island.

Elesiër Angel, Interim Statutory Director of TCB, expressed pride in Bonaire’s tourism sector, stating, “We are proud to see Bonaire’s tourism sector not only rebounding but exceeding expectations year after year. The collaboration between the public and private sectors has been instrumental in achieving this milestone. Our commitment to sustainable growth and enhancing the visitor experience remains steadfast as we look ahead to another promising year.”

The success of 2024 highlights Bonaire’s resilience and the effectiveness of strategic partnerships. TCB will continue to collaborate with stakeholders to enhance the island’s appeal and ensure sustainable growth in the years to come.