Your Ultimate Packing Guide for a Bonaire Vacation

A packing guide for your next Bonaire adventure.

Planning a trip to Bonaire, the jewel of the Caribbean, is exciting, but making sure you pack the right essentials can make all the difference in having a smooth and enjoyable vacation. With its stunning marine environment and vibrant local culture, Bonaire offers a wealth of experiences, and packing the correct essentials will ensure you’re prepared for every adventure. Here’s your ultimate packing guide for a Bonaire getaway, covering everything from practical necessities to thoughtful extras.

Packing essentials for every Bonaire traveler

Swimwear / Beachwear: Bonaire’s warm, sunny climate means you’ll be spending plenty of time at the beach or pool. Pack a few swimsuits so you’re always ready for a dip, and include a cover-up for lounging by the water or heading into local businesses. Quick-drying, lightweight fabrics are ideal for the island’s climate.

Sunscreen and Sun Protection: The Caribbean sun can be intense, so high SPF sunscreen is a must. Choose reef-safe options to protect both your skin and the delicate marine environment. Make sure you apply often so you don't get a painful sunburn. Also pack a wide-brimmed hat, sunglasses with UV protection, and a lightweight long-sleeve shirt for added sun protection.

Diving and Snorkeling Gear: If you're planning to explore Bonaire's renowned underwater world, consider bringing your own mask, snorkel, hard-soled boots, and fins for a comfortable and personalized experience. Many dive shops offer rental gear, but having your own equipment can enhance your underwater adventures. Our coasts are mostly rocky, so please consider hard sole boots.

Lightweight, Breathable Clothing: The island's tropical climate calls for light and breathable clothing. Pack casual wear such as shorts, t-shirts, sundresses, and flip-flops for daytime activities. Lightweight, moisture-wicking fabrics will keep you comfortable in the heat. It's also advisable to cover up when going into any business as it is a sign of respect.

Reusable Water Bottle: Stay hydrated under the Caribbean sun with a reusable water bottle. This not only keeps you refreshed but also helps reduce plastic waste, aligning with Bonaire's eco-conscious values. Bonaire's water is safe to drink straight from the tap so please reduce plastic and use a reusable water bottle.

Extras for a More Comfortable Trip

Travel Adapter and Chargers : Depending on your accommodation, you may have 220V, 110V, or both! Contact your accommodation to see which you will need as it depends on the place. Bring a suitable travel adaptor with different plug types if needed. Don’t forget chargers for your phone, camera, and any other electronics.

: Depending on your accommodation, you may have 220V, 110V, or both! Contact your accommodation to see which you will need as it depends on the place. Bring a suitable travel adaptor with different plug types if needed. Don’t forget chargers for your phone, camera, and any other electronics. Camera and Underwater Gear: Bonaire’s stunning landscapes and marine life are perfect for capturing memories. Bring a camera or smartphone with ample storage for photos and videos. Remember to bring a waterproof case or an underwater camera if you plan to take underwater shots.

Final Tips

When packing for Bonaire, remember to keep your luggage manageable and versatile. Aim for a mix of essentials and extras that cater to both relaxation and adventure. By packing wisely, you’ll ensure that you’re ready to make the most of everything Bonaire has to offer, from its breathtaking dive sites and picturesque beaches to its vibrant local culture. For additional suggestions, check out the Editor’s Pick of Travel Essentials page and the Bookstore page on InfoBonaire.

With these tips in mind, you’ll be well-prepared for an unforgettable Bonaire getaway. Enjoy your trip, and dive into the paradise that awaits!