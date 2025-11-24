Christmas Market at Animal Shelter Bonaire on November 30th

The Animal Shelter Bonaire has an upcoming Christmas Market

On Sunday November 30th, the grounds of Animal Shelter Bonaire at Kaminda Lagoen 26 will transform into a festive Christmas market. From 9 AM to 3 PM visitors can enjoy a day filled with cozy holiday atmosphere, unique local vendors and delicious treats. The Christmas edition brings together residents and visitors for a warm and cheerful day leading up to the holidays.Every purchase supports the dogs and cats of the shelter since all proceeds from booth rentals go directly toward their care and their chance at a loving home.

What to Expect

The Christmas market features a varied selection of local makers and small businesses. There will be secondhand clothing and Christmas items from Regina, products from The Island Preserve Company, colorful products from Bonaire Dushi Yu, jewelry from Siermarmoza and Lionfish Jewelry and accessories from Pakus di Pruga. The shelter offers pet supplies, Sylvia brings baby clothing and children’s items, Eve Bohlin presents jewelry and clothing, Yannie and Joy bring local art and Blaf Bonaire showcases dog accessories.

Food lovers can enjoy dishes from Mama Anneke’s Kitchen, waffles with hot chocolate and homemade cakes from Avory and Elena.

Children can have fun in the dedicated kids corner with a bouncy castle, face painting and a grab bag table. There is also a coloring contest with coloring pages available at Van den Tweel, the library and Something Sweet. Something Sweet sponsors a prize for the winner and the library has also contributed a selection of fun prizes.

Event Details

Date – Sunday November 30th

Time 9 AM – 3 PM

Location Animal Shelter Bonaire, Kaminda Lagoen 26

Parking is available at the premises of Klinika Veterinario Bonaire next to the shelter. Join us for a festive day filled with unique gifts, good food and holiday cheer.