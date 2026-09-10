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Celebrate Special Moments at Sea with Life at 8 Knots

by | Sep 10, 2026 | Activities, Nature, Sailing

Special Events with Life at 8 Knots

Experience Your Special Celebrations with Life at 8 Knots.

Some celebrations deserve more than a table at a restaurant. They deserve open water, sunshine, beautiful views, and a boat filled with your favorite people.

That’s exactly the kind of experience Life at 8 Knots creates aboard the Lost Cat, a 43-foot sailing catamaran. Private charters can be tailored to the people and the occasion – from birthdays and intimate wedding receptions to romantic surprises and family gatherings. Whatever brings everyone together, the Lost Cat offers a memorable setting to make the occasion entirely your own

Make the Occasion Your Own

  • Birthday Celebrations: Trade the usual birthday plans for a day on the Caribbean Sea! Sail, snorkel/dive, enjoy great food and drinks, and turn up the music to celebrate with your favorite people aboard. Whether you’re planning a laid-back afternoon or a full-on birthday bash, the Lost Cat is yours for the occasion.
  • Anniversaries: Celebrate another year together with the Caribbean Sea as your backdrop. A private sunset sail, dinner aboard, and an evening beneath the stars offer a romantic way to slow down, reconnect, and toast to all the memories you’ve made – and those still to come.
  • Proposals: Imagine your partner stepping aboard thinking you’re simply heading out for a beautiful private sunset sail – only to discover you’ve planned something much bigger. With the Caribbean Sea surrounding you and Bonaire as your backdrop, a proposal aboard the Lost Cat turns one unforgettable question into a story you’ll be telling for the rest of your lives.
  • Wedding Reception: After exchanging vows on Bonaire, gather your closest friends and family aboard the Lost Cat for a celebration at sea. From food and drinks to music and special touches, each reception can be customized to feel uniquely yours. Surrounded by the open Caribbean, it’s a beautiful way to begin your new life together -with a whole world of possibilities ahead.
  • “Mermaid” Encounters: Few things can surprise a young guest quite like spotting a mermaid in the Caribbean Sea! Life at 8 Knots can arrange a special mermaid encounter during a private charter, creating a magical moment – and a vacation story your little ones will be talking about long after they leave Bonaire.
  • Farewells: The sea can offer a peaceful setting for honoring someone you love. A private charter aboard the Lost Cat gives family and close friends the space to gather, share memories, reflect, and say goodbye together, surrounded by the quiet beauty of Bonaire and the Caribbean Sea.
  • Make It Your Own: The beauty of a private charter is the freedom to create something entirely your own. Add professional photography, personalized décor, special food and drinks, music, activities, or unexpected surprises – Life at 8 Knots can help bring the details together for an experience designed around your occasion.

Life at 8 Knots is more than a boat ride.

Life at 8 Knots is owned and operated by husband-and-wife team James and Julia Cognito, who have spent years creating customized charter experiences and have sailed thousands of nautical miles together. They settled on Bonaire in 2021 and now enjoy sharing their love of the water with both visitors and locals.

Their catamaran has plenty of space for relaxing, dining, and enjoying the scenery, along with a shaded cockpit, kitchen, and freshwater showers. Private charters can accommodate groups up to 12 guests.

Whether you’re marking another year together, celebrating a new beginning, gathering family for a wedding reception, or planning a surprise, there’s something special about celebrating life’s moments out on the water.

 

Ready to plan your special occasion aboard the Lost Cat?

Life at 8 Knots specializes in private, customized charters and can help create an experience around your group, your occasion, and your wishes. Book your private charter and relax knowing that everything will be taken care of in advance.

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Tanya Deen has been living in Bonaire since December 2016. She is a PADI Master Scuba Diver Instructor and enjoys underwater and bird photography. Tanya is the Editor-in-Chief of the Bonaire Insider tourism news blog.
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