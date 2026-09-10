Celebrate Special Moments at Sea with Life at 8 Knots

Make the Occasion Your Own

Birthday Celebrations: T rade the usual birthday plans for a day on the Caribbean Sea! Sail, snorkel/dive, enjoy great food and drinks, and turn up the music to celebrate with your favorite people aboard. Whether you’re planning a laid-back afternoon or a full-on birthday bash, the Lost Cat is yours for the occasion.

rade the usual birthday plans for a day on the Caribbean Sea! Sail, snorkel/dive, enjoy great food and drinks, and turn up the music to celebrate with your favorite people aboard. Whether you’re planning a laid-back afternoon or a full-on birthday bash, the Lost Cat is yours for the occasion. Anniversaries: Celebrate another year together with the Caribbean Sea as your backdrop. A private sunset sail, dinner aboard, and an evening beneath the stars offer a romantic way to slow down, reconnect, and toast to all the memories you’ve made – and those still to come.

Celebrate another year together with the Caribbean Sea as your backdrop. A private sunset sail, dinner aboard, and an evening beneath the stars offer a romantic way to slow down, reconnect, and toast to all the memories you’ve made – and those still to come. Proposals: Imagine your partner stepping aboard thinking you’re simply heading out for a beautiful private sunset sail – only to discover you’ve planned something much bigger. With the Caribbean Sea surrounding you and Bonaire as your backdrop, a proposal aboard the Lost Cat turns one unforgettable question into a story you’ll be telling for the rest of your lives.

Imagine your partner stepping aboard thinking you’re simply heading out for a beautiful private sunset sail – only to discover you’ve planned something much bigger. With the Caribbean Sea surrounding you and Bonaire as your backdrop, a proposal aboard the Lost Cat turns one unforgettable question into a story you’ll be telling for the rest of your lives. Wedding Reception: After exchanging vows on Bonaire, gather your closest friends and family aboard the Lost Cat for a celebration at sea. From food and drinks to music and special touches, each reception can be customized to feel uniquely yours. Surrounded by the open Caribbean, it’s a beautiful way to begin your new life together -with a whole world of possibilities ahead.

After exchanging vows on Bonaire, gather your closest friends and family aboard the Lost Cat for a celebration at sea. From food and drinks to music and special touches, each reception can be customized to feel uniquely yours. Surrounded by the open Caribbean, it’s a beautiful way to begin your new life together -with a whole world of possibilities ahead. “Mermaid” Encounters: Few things can surprise a young guest quite like spotting a mermaid in the Caribbean Sea! Life at 8 Knots can arrange a special mermaid encounter during a private charter, creating a magical moment – and a vacation story your little ones will be talking about long after they leave Bonaire.

Few things can surprise a young guest quite like spotting a mermaid in the Caribbean Sea! Life at 8 Knots can arrange a special mermaid encounter during a private charter, creating a magical moment – and a vacation story your little ones will be talking about long after they leave Bonaire. Farewells : The sea can offer a peaceful setting for honoring someone you love. A private charter aboard the Lost Cat gives family and close friends the space to gather, share memories, reflect, and say goodbye together, surrounded by the quiet beauty of Bonaire and the Caribbean Sea.

: The sea can offer a peaceful setting for honoring someone you love. A private charter aboard the Lost Cat gives family and close friends the space to gather, share memories, reflect, and say goodbye together, surrounded by the quiet beauty of Bonaire and the Caribbean Sea. Make It Your Own: The beauty of a private charter is the freedom to create something entirely your own. Add professional photography, personalized décor, special food and drinks, music, activities, or unexpected surprises – Life at 8 Knots can help bring the details together for an experience designed around your occasion.

Life at 8 Knots is more than a boat ride.

Life at 8 Knots is owned and operated by husband-and-wife team James and Julia Cognito, who have spent years creating customized charter experiences and have sailed thousands of nautical miles together. They settled on Bonaire in 2021 and now enjoy sharing their love of the water with both visitors and locals.

Their catamaran has plenty of space for relaxing, dining, and enjoying the scenery, along with a shaded cockpit, kitchen, and freshwater showers. Private charters can accommodate groups up to 12 guests.

Whether you’re marking another year together, celebrating a new beginning, gathering family for a wedding reception, or planning a surprise, there’s something special about celebrating life’s moments out on the water.