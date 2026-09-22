Discover Bonaire’s Best Experiences on Land and at Sea

Fun Activities and Experiences to Enjoy on Bonaire
Bonaire Landsailing Adventures
The Cadushy Distillery
A visit to The Cadushy Distillery in Rincon is a chance to experience unique liquers and award winning spirits.Visitors can stop by for a tasting and learn more about how these products are made. The garden setting also makes it a relaxing area to spend some time while exploring Rincon. Open Monday through Saturday from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM, the distillery invites you to sample these creations and relax in a lush garden filled with beautiful birds.
Bon Massage
After days of diving, sightseeing, and exploring the island, a massage can be a welcome way to unwind. Bon Massage offers professional massage treatments at locations throughout Bonaire, making it possible to enjoy a treatment without having to travel to a spa. Licensed therapist Nicholas, will show up at your villa, hotel, or another convenient location for a much needed relaxing massage.
Life at 8 Knots Private Catamaran
For a day on the water, a private charter with Life at 8 Knots offers a relaxed way to see Bonaire from a different perspective. The 43-foot sailing catamaran provides plenty of space to enjoy the coastline with family or friends. Charters can be tailored to the occasion, whether the plan is to swim and snorkel, enjoy a meal, celebrate a special event, or simply spend a few hours sailing along the coast.
Dive at Carib Inn
For many visitors, no trip to Bonaire is complete without getting into the water. Carib Inn’ full service dive shop has long been a favorite among divers and offers both shore and boat diving, along with dive training and equipment. Its waterfront location makes it particularly convenient for those who want easy access to Bonaire’s underwater world. Snorkelers can also enjoy the waters close to shore.
At Home Private Dining & Sommelier
For a special evening, At Home Private Dining & Sommelier brings a private dining experience directly to your villa or a romantic spot on the beach. With carefully selected wine pairings and a menu created for the occasion, it is an option worth considering for a celebration, romantic dinner, or simply a memorable night during your stay. At Home is perfect for celebrations or simply indulging in luxury, it’s dining at its finest.
Kayak with The Mangrove Info Center
The Mangrove Info Center offers guided kayak tours through the mangrove forests of Lac Bay. As you paddle through the calm waters and narrow channels, guides explain the importance of the mangrove ecosystem and the role it plays in protecting the coastline and providing habitat for marine life. It is a peaceful way to explore an important part of Bonaire’s natural environment.
Luxury Dining with Melisa Sailing
Set sail on Melisa Sailing for an evening of dining at sea. during the sunset cruise, guests can relax in comfort while savoring a multi-course gourmet dinner paired with drinks. With stunning Caribbean views, it’s a memorable evening with family, friends, or anyone wanting to experience dinner with a special type of view.
Explore Bonaire.
Bonaire offers far more than a single type of vacation experience. With so many different ways to experience the island, it is easy to put together an itinerary that includes both adventure and relaxation.
And just a friendly reminder as you are planning your next visit to Bonaire, make sure to use the Official Visitor Entry Tax website to pay up to 7 days before departure. Avoid third-party sites that charge more than $75. For the official link, visit our Getting to Bonaire page.