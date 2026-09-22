Discover Bonaire’s Best Experiences on Land and at Sea

Explore Bonaire.

Bonaire offers far more than a single type of vacation experience. With so many different ways to experience the island, it is easy to put together an itinerary that includes both adventure and relaxation.

And just a friendly reminder as you are planning your next visit to Bonaire, make sure to use the Official Visitor Entry Tax website to pay up to 7 days before departure. Avoid third-party sites that charge more than $75. For the official link, visit our Getting to Bonaire page.