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Discover Bonaire’s Best Experiences on Land and at Sea

by | Sep 22, 2026 | Activities, Birding, Freediving, Landsailing, Nature, Photography, Sailing, Scuba Diving

The Mangrove Info Center is the place for kayaking.

Fun Activities and Experiences to Enjoy on Bonaire

Bonaire may be known for its beautiful reefs and excellent diving, but there is plenty more to discover during your visit to paradise.  Bonaire offers endless opportunities for fun, relaxation, and discovery, both on land and at sea (in no particular order).  Whether you are visiting for the first time or returning for another island getaway, these experiences are worth adding to your plans.

Bonaire Landsailing Adventures

 Bonaire Landsailing Adventures combines speed and the island’s steady trade winds for a fun experience on land. Participants climb into a sail-powered blokart and race around the track on Bonaire’s east side. It is an easy activity to enjoy with friends or family and offers a completely different way to experience the island. It’s fast, fun, and guaranteed to leave you smiling with a signature “blokart grin.”
 
Coming up for the bend--where you can take over first place!
Learn more about Bonaire Landsailing Adventures

The Cadushy Distillery

A visit to The Cadushy Distillery in Rincon is a chance to experience unique liquers and award winning spirits.Visitors can stop by for a tasting and learn more about how these products are made. The garden setting also makes it a relaxing area to spend some time while exploring Rincon. Open Monday through Saturday from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM, the distillery invites you to sample these creations and relax in a lush garden filled with beautiful birds.

Enjoy a tasting after your guided tour.
Learn more about The Cadushy Distillery

Bon Massage

After days of diving, sightseeing, and exploring the island, a massage can be a welcome way to unwind. Bon Massage offers professional massage treatments at locations throughout Bonaire, making it possible to enjoy a treatment without having to travel to a spa. Licensed therapist Nicholas, will show up at your villa, hotel, or another convenient location for a much needed relaxing massage.

With a variety of massage services, Bon Massage can meet you anywhere you wish on the island.
Learn more about Bon Massage

Life at 8 Knots Private Catamaran

For a day on the water, a private charter with Life at 8 Knots offers a relaxed way to see Bonaire from a different perspective. The 43-foot sailing catamaran provides plenty of space to enjoy the coastline with family or friends. Charters can be tailored to the occasion, whether the plan is to swim and snorkel, enjoy a meal, celebrate a special event, or simply spend a few hours sailing along the coast.

A family relaxing on the Lost Cat private catamaran
Learn more about life at 8 knots

Dive at Carib Inn

For many visitors, no trip to Bonaire is complete without getting into the water. Carib Inn’ full service dive shop has long been a favorite among divers and offers both shore and boat diving, along with dive training and equipment. Its waterfront location makes it particularly convenient for those who want easy access to Bonaire’s underwater world. Snorkelers can also enjoy the waters close to shore.

The beach and dock at Bruce Bowker's Carib Inn.
Learn more about scuba diving at Carib Inn

At Home Private Dining & Sommelier

For a special evening, At Home Private Dining & Sommelier brings a private dining experience directly to your villa or a romantic spot on the beach. With carefully selected wine pairings and a menu created for the occasion, it is an option worth considering for a celebration, romantic dinner, or simply a memorable night during your stay. At Home is perfect for celebrations or simply indulging in luxury, it’s dining at its finest.

At Home Private Dining is ready for your next gathering.
Learn more about At Home Private Dining & Sommelier

Kayak with The Mangrove Info Center

The Mangrove Info Center offers guided kayak tours through the mangrove forests of Lac Bay. As you paddle through the calm waters and narrow channels, guides explain the importance of the mangrove ecosystem and the role it plays in protecting the coastline and providing habitat for marine life. It is a peaceful way to explore an important part of Bonaire’s natural environment.

The Mangrove Info Center is the place for kayaking.
Learn more about the Mangrove Info Center

Luxury Dining with Melisa Sailing

Set sail on Melisa Sailing for an evening of dining at sea. during the sunset cruise, guests can relax in comfort while savoring a multi-course gourmet dinner paired with drinks. With stunning Caribbean views, it’s a memorable evening with family, friends, or anyone wanting to experience dinner with a special type of view.

Relaxing on the comfortable seats while enjoying the changing scenery.
Learn more about Melisa Sailing

Explore Bonaire.

Bonaire offers far more than a single type of vacation experience. With so many different ways to experience the island, it is easy to put together an itinerary that includes both adventure and relaxation.

And just a friendly reminder as you are planning your next visit to Bonaire, make sure to use the Official Visitor Entry Tax website to pay up to 7 days before departure. Avoid third-party sites that charge more than $75. For the official link, visit our Getting to Bonaire page.

Learn more about the Official Visitor Entry Tax Website
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Tanya Deen has been living in Bonaire since December 2016. She is a PADI Master Scuba Diver Instructor and enjoys underwater and bird photography. Tanya is the Editor-in-Chief of the Bonaire Insider tourism news blog.
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