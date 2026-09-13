The First Bonaire Flavor Festival

Grand Windsock Ocean Club Launches First Bonaire Flavor Festival.

On Saturday, September 19, Grand Windsock Ocean Club will host the inaugural Bonaire Flavor Festival. With this new culinary event, the Ocean Club aims to bring together a variety of flavors, cuisines, and chefs from the Caribbean region in one location. This first edition also marks the launch of what is intended to become a recurring culinary event on Bonaire.

The Bonaire Flavor Festival is all about tasting, discovering, and socializing. It is not a traditional sit-down dinner, but a lively evening where guests can stroll across the Grand Windsock Ocean Club grounds and discover culinary creations, fine wines, exciting cocktails, and more at various locations.

A convergence of Caribbean cuisines

The festival centers on the diversity of Caribbean cuisine. Local ingredients and various culinary traditions are combined with modern preparation techniques and the unique styles of the participating chefs.

For this first edition, the Grand Windsock Ocean Club culinary team is collaborating with guest chefs Hans van Triest, Helmi Smeulders, and Kiran Winterberg. Additionally, Cactus Blue Bonaire and Flavorful Moment Bonaire, among others, are contributing to the festival.

A key feature of the evening is the “Caribbean Chefs Kitchen.” Here, the chefs work together to prepare a variety of small dishes throughout the night. The focus is not on a single chef or cuisine, but rather on collaboration and the blending of diverse flavors, ingredients, and backgrounds.