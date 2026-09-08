Discover Bonaire’s Finest Flavors During Bonaire Culinary Week Fall Edition 2026

Food lovers, culinary explorers, and visitors alike are invited to experience the very best of Bonaire’s vibrant dining scene during the Bonaire Culinary Week Fall Edition 2026, taking place from Thursday, September 24th through Thursday, October 8th.

As a well-established event held twice a year, this 15-day culinary celebration brings together more than 20 of Bonaire’s favorite restaurants, cafés, bakeries and culinary hotspots. Each participating venue has created an exclusive menu or signature special, offering guests the perfect opportunity to discover new flavors while revisiting familiar favorites.

Spotlight: El Canton

“At El Canton, we offer a fresh and Caribbean culinary experience with a touch of Caribbean/Venezuelan flavor. El Canton was created for the Bonaire community, better known as “Antriol’s corner,” and we offer a unique brunch experience. Our idea from the beginning was to integrate the community with our concept and offer them a different and enjoyable experience. We want to invite the people of Bonaire to El Canton to discover our concept and enjoy a calm and welcoming atmosphere.” – Chef/Owner, El Canton

A Growing Culinary Tradition

Over the years, Bonaire Culinary Week has grown into one of the island’s most anticipated food events. Loyal guests return every edition to discover new specials while supporting the local hospitality industry. Returning favorites together with exciting new participants continue to showcase the creativity, diversity, and quality that make Bonaire’s culinary scene truly unique.

Our Generous Sponsors

We are proud to acknowledge our generous sponsors who make this event possible. A heartfelt thank you to The Wine Factory, Real Dutch Bakery, Pietersz, Orco Bank and Bottles for their continued support. Their commitment to promoting culinary excellence on Bonaire plays an important role in the success of this event.

Exciting Prizes Await

Besides enjoying exclusive specials, guests will once again have the opportunity to win fantastic prizes. By simply scanning the QR code available at participating locations and leaving a short review, visitors will automatically be entered into the prize draw.

This year’s prizes include:

● 5-Course Chef’s Dinner for 2 at Joe’s Restaurant

● Gift Card from At Sea

● Charcuterie Platter for 2 from Wines & More

● Breakfast for 2 at Flora

● BBQ Dinner for 2 at Rum Runners

● Pitcher of Sangria at Bon Tapa

Save the Date!

Mark your calendars for September 24th through October 8th and prepare for fifteen days filled with exceptional food, creative menus and unforgettable dining experiences. Whether you’re a resident or visiting Bonaire, Bonaire Culinary Week offers the perfect excuse to explore new restaurants, revisit your favorites and celebrate the incredible talent of the island’s chefs. We look forward to welcoming everyone to another unforgettable edition.

Bonaire Culinary Week remains an initiative driven by passionate local entrepreneurs dedicated to putting Bonaire firmly on the international culinary map. For more information and the complete list of participating restaurants, visit: www.bonaireculinaryweek.com. Stay up to date through our Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/BonaireCulinaryOfficialPage.

Reservations are highly recommended, as availability is limited during Bonaire Culinary Week.