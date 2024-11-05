Scuba Diving     Events     News    Cruise Ships
Bonaire Welcomes JetBlue’s First Flight to the Island

by | Nov 5, 2024 | Air Travel

JetBlue’s inaugural flight, establishing a direct connection between Bonaire and New York City.

JetBlue makes its inaugural landing on Bonaire.

Tourism Corporation Bonaire (TCB), in partnership with The Public Entity of Bonaire, Bonaire International Airport (BIA), and Bonaire Hotel and Tourism Association (BONHATA), welcomed JetBlue’s first flight to the island of Bonaire on November 5, 2024. The Bonaire Ambassadors welcomed the Airbus A350 with a flag salute, followed by a celebratory event at the airport.

TCB warmly welcomed all arriving visitors in a cultural setting with folkloric and ‘ka’i orgel’ music and local ambassadors dressed in traditional folkloric attire. All visitors received a welcome gift as a mark of appreciation for flying to Bonaire on JetBlue’s inaugural flight.

A new airline partner

At the ceremony event, Miles Mercera, CEO of TCB, signified his excitement for the new partnership and air services of JetBlue to Bonaire. “Welcoming JetBlue as an airline partner marks a significant step in our commitment to making our beautiful island more accessible to North American travelers,” noted Miles Mercera. “This expansion not only reflects the growing interest in our region but also showcases our dedication to fostering tourism and welcoming visitors to experience the unique culture and stunning landscapes we have to offer. Together, we’re paving the way for new adventures and unforgettable memories.” Commissioner Clark Abraham, Maarten van der Scheer, CEO of BIA, Veroesjka de Windt, CEO of BONHATA, and David Jehn, Vice President of Network Planning and Airline Partnerships at JetBlue, all expressed enthusiasm for continuing building the partnership and cooperation between JetBlue and Bonaire.

JetBlue’s Schedule

The new, nonstop flight will operate twice weekly, departing on Tuesdays and Saturdays from John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) at 7:00 AM and arriving at Bonaire at 12:35 PM. The return flights will depart Bonaire at 1:50 PM and land at JFK at 5.35 PM.

Tanya Deen has been living in Bonaire since December 2016. She is a PADI Master Scuba Diver Instructor and enjoys underwater and bird photography. Tanya is the Editor-in-Chief of the Bonaire Insider tourism news blog.
