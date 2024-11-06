The Cadushy Distillery Supports Wild Bird Rehab Bonaire with Tenth Donation in Celebration of 15th Anniversary.

The Cadushy Distillery is honored to announce its tenth donation as part of its 15th-anniversary celebrations. This donation of $1,500 will support the Wild Bird Rehab Center of Bonaire, a dedicated organization committed to the rehabilitation and conservation of Bonaire’s wild birds, particularly the iconic American Flamingo.

A Commitment to Bird Conservation

The Wild Bird Rehab Center, led by Elly Albers, has been a vital part of Bonaire’s conservation efforts since its establishment in 2018. The center provides a safe haven for sick, injured, or orphaned wild birds with the goal of rehabilitating and releasing them back into their natural habitats. The center’s efforts are crucial in protecting Bonaire’s native bird populations and promoting bird conservation through rehabilitation, education, and research.

Elly Albers: “We are incredibly grateful for The Cadushy Distillery’s support. This donation will significantly aid our ongoing efforts to address the critical challenges faced by the American Flamingo and other wild birds. At the Wild Bird Rehab Center, we are dedicated to ensuring these beautiful creatures receive the care they need to thrive and return to the wild. This support aligns perfectly with The Cadushy Distillery’s values of sustainability and social responsibility.”

Impact of the Donation

The $1,500 donation from The Cadushy Distillery will be used to support the Wild Bird Rehab Center’s Flamingo Conservation Initiative. This project addresses the pressing issue of malnourished and dehydrated flamingo chicks that abandon their nesting grounds prematurely. The funds will cover emergency supplies, operational costs, monitoring, and research to improve the survival rates of these vulnerable birds and advocate for stricter regulations to protect their breeding grounds.

Ongoing Efforts and Community Engagement

The Wild Bird Rehab Center also focuses on educating the public about responsible wildlife viewing practices to minimize disturbances to bird populations. By supporting this initiative, The Cadushy Distillery continues its commitment to enhancing environmental sustainability and promoting responsible stewardship of Bonaire’s natural resources.

Join Us in Supporting Bird Conservation

The Cadushy Distillery is proud to contribute to the vital work of the Wild Bird Rehab Center. This donation is part of our broader effort to support projects that align with our values of sustainability and social responsibility. We encourage the community to learn more about the Wild Bird Rehab Center’s initiatives and consider supporting their efforts to safeguard Bonaire’s avian heritage.