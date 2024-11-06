Scuba Diving     Events     News    Cruise Ships
  1. Home
    2.  » 
  2. Community Service
    3.  » The Cadushy Distillery Supports Wild Bird Rehab Bonaire with Tenth Donation

The Cadushy Distillery Supports Wild Bird Rehab Bonaire with Tenth Donation

by | Nov 6, 2024 | Community Service, Local News

Wild Bird Rehad Bonaire receives donation from The Cadushy Distillery

The Cadushy Distillery Supports Wild Bird Rehab Bonaire with Tenth Donation in Celebration of 15th Anniversary.

The Cadushy Distillery is honored to announce its tenth donation as part of its 15th-anniversary celebrations. This donation of $1,500 will support the Wild Bird Rehab Center of Bonaire, a dedicated organization committed to the rehabilitation and conservation of Bonaire’s wild birds, particularly the iconic American Flamingo.

A Commitment to Bird Conservation

The Wild Bird Rehab Center, led by Elly Albers, has been a vital part of Bonaire’s conservation efforts since its establishment in 2018. The center provides a safe haven for sick, injured, or orphaned wild birds with the goal of rehabilitating and releasing them back into their natural habitats. The center’s efforts are crucial in protecting Bonaire’s native bird populations and promoting bird conservation through rehabilitation, education, and research.

Elly Albers: “We are incredibly grateful for The Cadushy Distillery’s support. This donation will significantly aid our ongoing efforts to address the critical challenges faced by the American Flamingo and other wild birds. At the Wild Bird Rehab Center, we are dedicated to ensuring these beautiful creatures receive the care they need to thrive and return to the wild. This support aligns perfectly with The Cadushy Distillery’s values of sustainability and social responsibility.”

Impact of the Donation

The $1,500 donation from The Cadushy Distillery will be used to support the Wild Bird Rehab Center’s Flamingo Conservation Initiative. This project addresses the pressing issue of malnourished and dehydrated flamingo chicks that abandon their nesting grounds prematurely. The funds will cover emergency supplies, operational costs, monitoring, and research to improve the survival rates of these vulnerable birds and advocate for stricter regulations to protect their breeding grounds.

Ongoing Efforts and Community Engagement

The Wild Bird Rehab Center also focuses on educating the public about responsible wildlife viewing practices to minimize disturbances to bird populations. By supporting this initiative, The Cadushy Distillery continues its commitment to enhancing environmental sustainability and promoting responsible stewardship of Bonaire’s natural resources.

Join Us in Supporting Bird Conservation

The Cadushy Distillery is proud to contribute to the vital work of the Wild Bird Rehab Center. This donation is part of our broader effort to support projects that align with our values of sustainability and social responsibility. We encourage the community to learn more about the Wild Bird Rehab Center’s initiatives and consider supporting their efforts to safeguard Bonaire’s avian heritage.

Subscribe to the Bonaire Insider

Thank you for supporting InfoBonaire advertisers!

Senses Boutique Hotel & Apartments Bonaire
Bespoke Journeys
Betta Grasse
The Cadushy Distillery
MoltenWolf Glass

Related Posts

Rare Crocodile on Bonaire Safely Captured

Update as of a few days after capture: The crocodile has passed away due to stress. The crocodile has been captured and is in a safe location. A few weeks ago, a rare sighting of a crocodile recently stirred up curiosity and caution on Bonaire. It was first spotted...

The Cadushy Distillery Supports Tera Barra with Ninth Donation

The Cadushy Distillery Supports Tera Barra with Ninth Donation in Celebration of 15th Anniversary. The Cadushy Distillery is excited to announce its ninth donation in honor of its 15th anniversary. This time, we are supporting Tera Barra, a foundation dedicated to...

Update on Accessibility Improvements at Parke Tului

Update on Parke Tului The Public Body of Bonaire thanks the population for their patience in building a ramp for people with disabilities at Parke Tului. The first steps have been taken to build a ramp. With the construction at Parke Tului, we have taken an important...

Tanya Deen has been living in Bonaire since December 2016. She is a PADI Master Scuba Diver Instructor and enjoys underwater and bird photography. Tanya is the Editor-in-Chief of the Bonaire Insider tourism news blog.
error: Sorry, content is protected under copyright.