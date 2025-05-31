Scuba Diving     Events     News    Cruise Ships
Bonaire Takes Action Against Use of Fatbikes

by | May 31, 2025 | Local News, Vehicle Rentals

New rules for fatbikes and e-scooters starting July 2, 2025 on Bonaire.

Bonaire Triangle Takes Action Against the Dangerous Use of Fatbikes.

The use of fatbikes and electric scooters has increased significantly on Bonaire. Although these vehicles are popular among residents and tourists, their use also regularly leads to unsafe traffic situations and accidents. The safety triangle (Public Entity Bonaire, Public Prosecution Service, and Caribbean Netherlands Police Force) has therefore made agreements on clear regulations, enforcement, and public information.

Which rules apply?

Traffic on Bonaire is regulated by the Bonaire Road Traffic Ordinance 2019. This law contains rules on which vehicles are permitted and which requirements they must meet. Based on this law, electric bicycles with pedal assistance that can go faster than 30 km/h are legally classified as mopeds. Other vehicles with an electric motor and without pedal assistance, such as electric scooters, are also considered mopeds. This means that the following obligations apply:

  • The driver must wear a helmet and be in possession of a valid driver’s license for the type of vehicle. Furthermore, the driver must be at least 16 years old
  • The vehicle must have a license plate and be insured.

Mopeds must also meet certain technical design requirements.

The public body of Bonaire is investigating the possibilities of tightening the rules for these types of vehicles in the context of road safety by means of an adjustment to the road traffic regulations.

Enforcement

The police will actively monitor compliance with these rules starting July 1, 2025. Special equipment will be purchased in order to be able to objectively determine the speed of vehicles. This can be used to determine whether a vehicle can go faster than is legally permitted for a bicycle. Vehicles and drivers that do not comply with the applicable rules may face various measures. The police can:

  • Impose a fine for not wearing a helmet or driving without a driver’s license,
  • Seize the vehicle if it is not insured or registered,
  • Or draw up a report in the event of repeated violations that may have consequences for the driving license.

Appeal to residents and tourists

In addition to the use of fatbikes and electric scooters, other worrying developments have also been observed in the past year, such as the increasing use of alcohol in traffic.

As a result, the public body is working with the triangle on a new road safety campaign. This approach is aimed at increasing road safety and preventing accidents. At the same time, the triangle calls on all owners and users of fat bikes or electric scooters and all road users to be aware of the applicable traffic rules and to adhere to them. Everyone who participates in traffic must bear their own responsibility and take each other into account.

Together, we can ensure safer traffic on Bonaire for both residents and visitors.

Tanya Deen has been living in Bonaire since December 2016. She is a PADI Master Scuba Diver Instructor and enjoys underwater and bird photography. Tanya is the Editor-in-Chief of the Bonaire Insider tourism news blog.
