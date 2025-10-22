Scuba Diving     Events     News    Cruise Ships
Winners of The Cadushy Distillery’s 2025 Rom Rincón VIP Trip

by | Oct 22, 2025 | Activities, Local News

The Lucky Winners of the Rom Rincón 2025 Contest!

The Cadushy Distillery is excited to share some wonderful news with you! This year’s lucky winners of the Rom Rincón VIP Trip were Arjan Sibbel and Joy Steemeijer –  congratulations to them both!
 

Whats’s Included in the VIP Trip?

Arjan and Joy spent an unforgettable week on Bonaire, enjoying their Rom Rincón VIP experience. They stayed at the beautiful Delfins Beach Resort, the perfect place to relax in style by the Caribbean Sea.
 
Their island adventures were made easy and comfortable with a stylish pickup truck, kindly provided by 123 Car Rental Bonaire.
 
Of course, no trip to Bonaire would be complete without exploring the magical underwater world. With Dive Diva Bonaire, they enjoyed two fantastic dives among vibrant reefs and marine life.
 
And finally a very special VIP tour at The Cadushy Distillery in Rincón! They discovered the secrets behind the unique spirits and, of course, tasted The Spirit of Bonaire! Cheers! Proost! Salú!
 

Want to win next year?

The Rom Rincón VIP Trip is The Cadushy Distillery’s way of saying “thank you” to their loyal friends and customers. Each year, one lucky person (and their travel partner) wins this once-in-a-lifetime experience. If you live in Europe, you can order your bottle of Rom Rincón at www.romrincon.com! If not, stop by The Cadushy Distillery on your next Bonaire visit.
 
Every order (or upload of your receipt) is a ticket for the contest. The more tickets you have, the higher your chance of winning this amazing Rom Rincón VIP Trip!
 

Here’s the most important part:

  • As long as your details remain in their database, you are automatically entered into the next draw.
  • If you unsubscribe, your chance is gone.
So stay up-to-date, and maybe next time it will be you boarding the plane to Bonaire for a week of sun, fun, and the Spirit of Bonaire! Cheers to Arjan and Joy, and cheers to you from the Cadushy family.
Tanya Deen has been living in Bonaire since December 2016. She is a PADI Master Scuba Diver Instructor and enjoys underwater and bird photography. Tanya is the Editor-in-Chief of the Bonaire Insider tourism news blog.
