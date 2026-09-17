Where to Stay and Rent a Vehicle on Bonaire

Top Suggestions for Accommodations and Rental Vehicles.
Choosing where to stay and how to get around are two of the first things to consider when planning a vacation to Bonaire. With our recommended options, you can quickly narrow your search and book with confidence. Explore our list (in no particular order) to discover the ideal place to stay and a reliable rental vehicle to explore the island at your own pace.
Bruce Bowker’s Carib Inn
Carib Inn has been a familiar name among Bonaire divers for many years. Located close to downtown Kralendijk, the dive resort features comfortable accommodations along with a PADI dive shop, boat diving, a swimming pool, and its own dock. The waterfront location makes it convenient for guests who want to spend plenty of time in the water. It also has a friendly, relaxed atmosphere that has made it a favorite among returning visitors.
Bonaire Bay Rentals
Bonaire Bay Rentals offers visitors another option for finding accommodation on the island, with properties suited to travelers looking for a comfortable place to stay during their visit. Located directly by the sea and close to many of Bonaire’s favorite diving, dining, and island experiences, these apartments provide an ideal home base for discovering the island.
Boutique Guesthouse Casa Mantana Bonaire
For travelers looking for a smaller and more intimate place to stay, Casa Mantana Bonaire offers a boutique guesthouse experience close to Kralendijk. The property has five studios and guestrooms, each with its own private veranda surrounded by tropical greenery. The adults-only setting and convenient location make it a good choice for visitors who want a peaceful place to stay while still being close to town.
123 Car Rental Bonaire
Sand Dollar Bonaire
Sand Dollar Bonaire is an oceanfront resort that combines comfort with breathtaking scenery. Each privately owned, fully equipped apartment offers spacious accommodations right on the Caribbean Sea. The resort allows guests to be able to enjoy the water from the beach or dock and take advantage of on-site diving. Restaurants, shops, and other attractions in Kralendijk are also within easy reach.
The Bellafonte Luxury Oceanfront Hotel
For those looking for an oceanfront stay, The Bellafonte offers a selection of apartments, including a Penthouse overlooking the Caribbean Sea. Each apartment is designed with comfort and convenience in mind, while the private dock provides direct access to the water. Perfect for luxury stays and direct ocean access, The Bellafonte makes it easy to step into your next diving, snorkeling, or swimming adventure in paradise.
Hertz Bonaire
Having a rental vehicle makes it much easier to explore Bonaire at your own pace. Hertz Bonaire offers reliable rental vehicles for visitors who want the freedom to travel around the island at their own pace. A rental car is particularly useful for visitors planning to visit beaches, dive sites, Rincon, Washington Slagbaai National Park, or other areas away from central Kralendijk.
Djambo
Djambo Bonaire is an adults-only resort conveniently located near both the ocean and downtown. The colorful property offers 17 spacious one- and two-bedroom apartments with fully equipped kitchens, while outdoor BBQ areas and the large Magna pool provide additional places to relax. The onsite Djambar adds another option for enjoying the evenings without having to go far.
Black Durgon Inn
Nestled in northern Kralendijk, Black Durgon Inn is a charming, peaceful retreat with just ten air-conditioned rooms. Its relaxed setting and shared outdoor areas give the property a more intimate feel. Best known for its quiet, budget-friendly atmosphere, the inn’s private dock leads directly to Small Wall, dive site #25, making it ideal for shore divers, snorkelers, and swimmers.
Book Your Accommodation and Rental Vehicle in Advance
Whatever your needs may be, you are sure to find the ideal accommodation and rental vehicle on Bonaire for your next vacation to paradise. Remember to book in advance, especially if you are visiting during high season, which is just around the corner.
When planning your next visit to Bonaire, be sure to use the Official Visitor Entry Tax website to pay up to 7 days before departure. Avoid third-party sites that charge more than $75. For the official link, visit our Getting to Bonaire page.