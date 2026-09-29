Discover the Island with Hertz Bonaire

A trusted international name with local service on Bonaire.

Renting a vehicle is the best way to explore Bonaire. From the colorful streets of Kralendijk to the island’s scenic viewpoints and southern salt flats, having a rental car gives you the freedom to see more of the island during your stay.

Hertz combines an internationally recognized rental car company with local service on Bonaire. With a convenient location at the airport and a wide selection of vehicles, renting a vehicle can be a simple part of planning your vacation.

Convenient locations for visitors

For travelers visiting Bonaire, Hertz offers a convenient rental location at the Flamingo International Airport. Picking up your vehicle after landing means you can get on the road and start exploring the island without arranging separate transportation.

Hertz also has a location at Divi Flamingo Beach Resort. Having rental locations in both locations provides added flexibility, whether a car is needed for the entire vacation or just for part of the stay.

Choose the vehicle that fits your plans

There are plenty of reasons to have a rental car on Bonaire, and the best vehicle depends on what you plan to do while you’re here. Hertz Bonaire’s wide range of vehicles includes economy cars, SUVs, pickup trucks, and Mokes.

An economy car can be a practical choice for getting around town and exploring the island, while an SUV or pickup provides more room for passengers and especially for dive gear. For visitors looking for a fun way to experience Bonaire, a Moke offers an open-air option that suits the island’s relaxed atmosphere.

Start planning your trip with a reservation

Planning ahead can make arriving on Bonaire even easier. Hertz offers online reservations, allowing visitors to arrange their rental car before leaving home so everything is ready upon arrival.

Pickup and return options are designed to provide flexibility, making it easier to fit a rental car into different travel plans. Whether staying for several days or longer, having transportation arranged in advance means more time can be spent enjoying the beautiful island.

See more of Bonaire at your own pace

One of the advantages of having a car on Bonaire is the freedom to explore beyond the main tourist areas. Visitors can drive along the island’s coastline, stop at dive and snorkel sites, explore stunning viewpoints, visit Rincon in the north, spend a day in Washington Slagbaai National Park, or head south to the salt flats.

Local service makes a difference

While Hertz is a trusted international brand, visitors renting on Bonaire also have access to a local team that knows the island. Personal service can make the rental process more comfortable, particularly for travelers who are visiting Bonaire for the first time. From choosing the right vehicle to arranging pickup and return, the local Hertz team is there to help make the experience straightforward.

Plan your Bonaire adventure with Hertz

Whether you’re planning a day of exploring, heading out to Bonaire’s dive sites, or simply want the freedom to come and go, having a rental car on Bonaire is a great way to get around the island.

High season is just around the corner, so visitors planning a trip to Bonaire should reserve their rental car in advance.