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Join the Fourth Taste of Bonaire 2026

by | Sep 16, 2026 | Events, Music & Performances, Nightlife, Restaurants & Dining

Taste of Bonaire 2026

Enjoy the Last Taste of Bonaire 2026

TCB is organizing the last Taste of Bonaire event of the year. The event will take place on Saturday, September 26, 2026, at Isidel Beach Park from 6 PM to 10 PM. It promises a fantastic atmosphere centered around the theme of ‘Tourism’, in celebration of Tourism Month.

The program is packed with music and talented artists, and there will be stands offering both local and international cuisine. Musical groups Grupo Kariño and Palu Grandi, along with DJ Marv, will provide the evening’s entertainment. To make this Taste of Bonaire even more exciting, the Brass Band The Boyz’ will perform, and the winners of our scavenger hunt will be announced.

We would like to invite all Bonaire residents and visitors to join us for a delightful evening at Isidel Beach Park on Saturday, September 26, 2026, for the last Taste of Bonaire of the year, the Tourism Edition.

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Tanya Deen has been living in Bonaire since December 2016. She is a PADI Master Scuba Diver Instructor and enjoys underwater and bird photography. Tanya is the Editor-in-Chief of the Bonaire Insider tourism news blog.
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