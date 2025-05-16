Scuba Diving     Events     News    Cruise Ships
Volunteers Needed Against Sargassum Tomorrow

by | May 16, 2025 | Local News, Nature

Sargassum cleanup

Blue Defenders is organizing a sargassum cleanup tomorrow!

Recently, there has been considerable amount of Sargassum cleanups. While most of the volunteer action has been concentrated near the Sorobon area, there are other areas that also require assistance. In fact, it’s breeding season for the flamingos, and now there is an issue further south than the Sorobon area affecting the flamingos.
 

The flamingos need us!

The young flamingos have run out of food, and the fish are dying because the passage in the south is clogged by Sargassum. Action is needed now!
 
Blue Defenders is calling on everyone to come and help tomorrow. Grab your coffee thermos and water, your rake, sunscreen, and help make a difference. If you have extra rakes, shovels, old surfboards, wheelbarrows, please bring them. Also, don’t forget to protect yourself by wearing sturdy shoes such as dive boots, old clothes, gloves, and of course, sunscreen.
 
 
Meeting point tomorrow
 
Saturday, May 17th
9:00 AM – 11:00 AM
Click to find the meeting point
 
Tanya Deen has been living in Bonaire since December 2016. She is a PADI Master Scuba Diver Instructor and enjoys underwater and bird photography. Tanya is the Editor-in-Chief of the Bonaire Insider tourism news blog.
